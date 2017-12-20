Santa shows despite lack of snow at annual Santa Land in Whitehorse

Georgia Rogers Atkinson,10, left and Ruby Klein Martinson, 9, along with a couple dozen other kids found what little snow remained to toboggan at the city’s annual Santa Land and Christmas Lights Tour at Shipyard’s park on Dec. 16. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Despite a nearly complete lack of snow, the city’s annual Santa Land and Christmas Lights Tour went ahead Dec. 16 at Shipyards Park.

Around 750 people came out in the slippery-yet-snowless conditions to see Santa, with lineups starting at 3 p.m. and visits beginning at 3:30 p.m., said organizer Lindsay Agar.

There were cookies and maple toffee available, meet-and-greets with the mushers and their dogs from Sky High Ranch, magicians, flash mobs and — of course — Santa’s elves.

All seven light-tour buses were filled to capacity as well, she said.

The event raised $491 in donations for Share the Spirit Campaign, a joint venture between Northwestel and the Whitehorse Firefighters Association, which donates toys and food hampers to families in need over the holidays.

Due to the extreme icy conditions, the city cautioned people against tobogganing at the event, although some people still took the risk, Agar said.

“I didn’t see anyone who regretted their decision,” she said, with a laugh.

No events were cancelled but some were changed to accommodate the lack of snow, she said. Ice skating conditions were poor, but the weather was great for kicksledding.

“Even though it wasn’t the winter wonderland we expected, it was still a great event,” said Agar.

“We were flexible with mother nature.”

