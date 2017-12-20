Georgia Rogers Atkinson,10, left and Ruby Klein Martinson, 9, along with a couple dozen other kids found what little snow remained to toboggan at the city’s annual Santa Land and Christmas Lights Tour at Shipyard’s park on Dec. 16. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Santa shows despite lack of snow at annual Santa Land in Whitehorse

‘We were flexible with mother nature’

Despite a nearly complete lack of snow, the city’s annual Santa Land and Christmas Lights Tour went ahead Dec. 16 at Shipyards Park.

Around 750 people came out in the slippery-yet-snowless conditions to see Santa, with lineups starting at 3 p.m. and visits beginning at 3:30 p.m., said organizer Lindsay Agar.

There were cookies and maple toffee available, meet-and-greets with the mushers and their dogs from Sky High Ranch, magicians, flash mobs and — of course — Santa’s elves.

All seven light-tour buses were filled to capacity as well, she said.

The event raised $491 in donations for Share the Spirit Campaign, a joint venture between Northwestel and the Whitehorse Firefighters Association, which donates toys and food hampers to families in need over the holidays.

Due to the extreme icy conditions, the city cautioned people against tobogganing at the event, although some people still took the risk, Agar said.

“I didn’t see anyone who regretted their decision,” she said, with a laugh.

No events were cancelled but some were changed to accommodate the lack of snow, she said. Ice skating conditions were poor, but the weather was great for kicksledding.

“Even though it wasn’t the winter wonderland we expected, it was still a great event,” said Agar.

“We were flexible with mother nature.”

Contact Lori Fox at lori.fox@yukon-news.com

Blood Ties says tiny house project will ‘compliment’ Yukon government initiative
First Nations, Yukon and Canadian governments sign document to ‘reset’ YESAA relationship

First Nations, Yukon and Canadian governments sign document to ‘reset’ YESAA relationship

Officials announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding in Whitehorse Dec. 15

Teslin Tlingit Council sues Canada over federal funding agreements

TTC says Canada has ‘failed or refused’ to negotiate financial transfer agreements properly

Pelly Crossing death confirmed as homicide

The body of Derek Edwards, 37, was found in Pelly Crossing Dec. 13

Chinook salmon run stronger than pre-season predictions

More than 68,268 Chinook made it to their Yukon spawning grounds, exceeding the 50,000-fish goal

Police, coroner investigating suspicious death in Pelly Crossing

Investigators have ordered an autopsy, which will take place in Vancouver Dec. 18

Whitehorse Minor Soccer’s Toonie Tournament raises money and food for food bank

‘We doubled the amount of food we had last year’

City of Whitehorse to take over operation of Robert Service Campground in 2018

Council mulls funding to design office/washroom building

Apology a hard-fought win

No one should ever feel shame, or hate themselves for who they are

Seeds planted for new Whitehorse community garden

‘We’re interested in food security in the North’

Two Yukon projects shortlisted for the Arctic Inspiration Prize

Projects from Whitehorse, Carcross up for cash

Lower Post, B.C., man suing Yukon RCMP over assault allegation

Suit alleges man ended up with ‘ended up with bruising on his arms, biceps and chest’

