Safety plan approved for Liard First Nation election

The chief of Liard First Nation George Morgan photographed in 2013. Morgan said he’s happy with the plan in place to allow for the election. (Paul Tubb/Yukon News file)

The Liard First Nation council has approved a health and safety plan regarding its upcoming election scheduled for June 29.

The health and safety plan was submitted by the First Nation’s election committee and details of this plan were included in a June 6 release announcing the approval.

Staff, volunteers and citizens are asked to keep two metres from each other at all times. There will be hand washing stations available for use as well as hand sanitizing dispensers. The sanitizer will be placed “in prominent locations throughout the venue.”

Tissues and lined waste containers will also be available for use on election night.

The plan also calls for frequent cleaning of “high touch surfaces” including computers, desks, washrooms, writing instruments, seating areas and counters.

The release states that the Yukon’s Chief Medical Officer of Health provided some advice in the development of the plan and proceeding with the election.

“We are satisfied that the Election Committee is taking the health and safety of our members seriously” said Chief George Morgan in the release. “We look forward to the delivery of a fair and honest election.”

Nominations took place on June 8.

Contact Gord Fortin at gord.fortin@yukon-news.com

ElectionsFirst Nations