Robin Reid-Fraser seeks Whitehorse council seat

Robin Reid-Fraser became the latest candidate to declare her plans to seek one of six Whitehorse city councillor seats in the Oct. 21 municipal vote.

Reid-Fraser, who currently works as a building manager at the Centre de la francophonie, announced her plans on Sept. 13.

She is running on a platform of climate change action, making Whitehorse “a more livable city for all residents,” an expanded bus system, affordable housing and a responsive government.

She pointed out the city declared a climate emergency in 2019.

“I think we have both a great responsibility and a great opportunity to build on that by planning for major greenhouse gas emission reductions as well as increasing resilience in the face of potential extreme weather events,” Reid-Fraser said. “I believe that doing so requires a range of approaches, including things like creating a transit system that works for many more people, ensuring that everyone has a safe and affordable place to live, and continuing to partner with Indigenous communities on climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies.”

She went on to highlight work underway for a new Official Community Plan, which serves as a guiding document for planning in the city, as one reason she is running for council.

“I’d like to see planning that puts an emphasis on making the city safer and more accessible for seniors and for disabled people of all ages, so that they can enjoy everything that Whitehorse has to offer,” she said. “It also feels imperative that we plan with climate-change-related emergencies in mind, not only by reducing the risks of these events occurring but also by preparing for the ones that will inevitably occur. We will be so much better equipped for future disruptions like fires, floods and major storms if the city can help residents prepare to support each other through these events.”

Reid-Fraser wants to work towards having a municipal government that is more responsive to residents. She highlighted ideas that would see the city reach out directly to marginalized populations for ideas and solutions; improvements to the city’s website while also using non-digital formats to communicate with residents; and working with neighbourhood associations.

“I have my own priorities for where Whitehorse should go, but I also want to make sure that all residents can easily find the information that they need and provide input on the issues that are important to them,” she said. “I think there’s a lot more we could do to help make that happen.”

Reid-Fraser’s website can be found at robinforwhitehorse.ca.

The nomination period for the Whitehorse city election closes Sept. 23 at noon.

