Team Yukon looks on during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Canada 55+ Games in Saint John, N.B. (Submitted/Canada 55+ Games)

Record medal count for Team Yukon at Canada 55+ Games

The team’s 90 medals was 11 better than the previous record

Team Yukon returned home from the Canada 55+ Games in Saint John, N.B., held Aug. 21 to 24, with a record number of medals.

The 137 Yukon athletes won 90 medals, smashing the previous Yukon record of 79, including 27 gold medals, 30.5 silver medals and 32.5 bronze medals.

Leading the way for Team Yukon was Donna Jones with six medals, including gold in the 200-metre dash and 400-metre run, and silver in the five-kilometre run, 10-km run, 800-metre run and triple jump.

Brenda Dion picked up five medals, including gold in the five-km run, 50-metre dash, 100-metre dash and long jump, and silver in javelin.

Watson Lake’s John Hall won four gold medals – 50-metre dash, 100-metre dash, long jump and triple jump – in the 80 and above category.

Team Yukon won 32 medals in track and field, 17 in distance cycling and 17 in swimming, with the remainder coming in running, golf, candlepin bowling, shuffleboard, eight ball, Scrabble, darts, horseshoes and bocce.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Overall medal standings

Ontario 165.5

Alberta 164.5

New Brunswick 126

Nova Scotia 121.5

Yukon 90

Saskatchewan 76

British Columbia 39

Manitoba 34

Northwest Territories 28.5

Prince Edward Island 17

Quebec 4

Newfoundland and Labrador 0

