RCMP warn against upward trend of tinted windows

Yukon RCMP said in a press release that they are seeing an increase in tinted front passenger windows and are reminding people that it is illegal and potentially dangerous. (RCMP handout)

Yukon RCMP are seeing more vehicles with tinted front passenger windows, prompting a reminder that windshields tinted darker than 30 per cent are illegal.

“Long and short of it, drivers have to be able to see out, and other people have to be able to see the driver,” said an RCMP release issued on Jan. 26.

Car windows cannot be tinted more than 30 per cent on the windshield, rear, front driver or passenger side windows, RCMP said.

Drivers with darker windows will be issued a notice to remove the tint by a certain date. Failure to comply will result in a ticket and the vehicle removed from the road.

Tinted windows can be dangerous in vehicle collisions, because the film causes windows to break into large pieces and potentially cause injury. Untinted car windows are designed to shatter into small pieces, RCMP said.

Tinted windows also decrease driver visibility and can hinder pedestrian safety.

