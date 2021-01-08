RCMP seeking three suspects after burglary

Whitehorse RCMP are requesting assistance identifying three suspects who stole tens of thousands of dollars of property from Cobalt Construction on the evenings of Dec. 28, 29, and 30. They were operating a stolen Toyota Camry, which was beige in colour with the license plate HML66. (Photo courtesy RCMP)

Whitehorse RCMP are requesting assistance identifying three suspects who stole tens of thousands of dollars of property from Cobalt Construction.

The three individuals entered the yard of Cobalt Construction on the evenings of Dec. 28, 29, and 30. They were operating a stolen Toyota Camry, which was beige in colour with the license plate HML66.

Police obtained video footage of the three break-and-enters, according to a press release.

The three suspects are described as male, between five feet nine inches and five feet 11 inches in height. One suspect was wearing a black Nike hoodie, brown pants and black shoes. The second suspect was wearing a grey puffer jacket and black pants. The third suspect was wearing a red, blue and black jacket and a black toque.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5572. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

Contact Gabrielle Plonka at gabrielle.plonka@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse RCMP