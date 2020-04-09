RCMP searching for two men following firearm incident

Anyone with information about Desmond Dayton Fisher or Benjamin Moody is asked to contact police

Yukon RCMP at a checkpoint on Lewes Boulevard at Hospital Road in Whitehorse the evening of April 8. Police were not allowing any traffic into Riverdale and were checking all vehicles heading into downtown after a suspect who pointed a gun at a motorist on Robert Service Way fled towards the neighbourhood. (Jackie Hong/Yukon News)

Whitehorse RCMP are searching for two male suspects after an incident involving a firearm on April 8.

According to a press release, RCMP responded to a complaint of a firearm being pointed at a motorist just after 6 p.m. on Robert Service Way.

The suspect vehicle, described as a dark Volvo with B.C. licence plates, was located by police but fled toward Riverdale.

Police set up a perimeter around Riverdale and checked all traffic leaving the area.

The suspect vehicle was located and seized by police, with Yukon RCMP Police Dog Services dispatched to the area to search for the two suspects but were unable to locate them.

Police are asking the public for information about two men they believe were involved in the incident, Desmond Dayton Fisher and Benjamin Moody.

Police say the two men are believed to be involved in the illicit drug trade and organized crime. They’re described as white males with dark hair. Both men are in their late teens or early 20s.

Anyone with information about this incident or the two suspects is asked not to approach the suspects but to call 911 or Whitehorse RCMP at (867) 667-5555.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse RCMP