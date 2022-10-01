RCMP report drug seizure at Whitehorse airport

A police cruiser passes by the RCMP station in Whitehorse on Aug. 22, 2022. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

The Whitehorse RCMP say they have seized a significant amount of cocaine being shipped through Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International Airport.

A Sept. 28 notice says that police had received a call about a suspicious package that was brought into Whitehorse in an air shipment the day before. Suspicion regarding the package’s contents was aroused during routine checks by airport staff. RCMP officers seized the package and found it contained a significant quantity of what they suspect is cocaine.

The seizure of the drugs is under investigation and the police offered limited details.

Those with information on the seizure are encouraged to contact the Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5551 or provide anonymous tips via Crime Stoppers at 867-667-6715 or www.crimestoppersyukon.ca.

