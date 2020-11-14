RCMP investigating after break-in and robbery at Dawson City Humane Society

No animals were harmed, but hundreds of dollars were stolen

RCMP are investigating after a break-in and robbery at the Dawson City Humane Society.

The incident occurred sometime the night of Nov. 10 or the morning of Nov. 11.

“When there’s a break-in, you just feel like, who would do that? You feel kind of vulnerable as well,” said shelter coordinator Kath Selkirk.

Selkirk said she came into work on Wednesday morning and discovered a window had been forced open and cash had been stolen.

The shelter had more cash from adoption fees on the premises than usual because of a recent number of puppy adoptions from two litters. As a result, she said the amount missing was “in the hundreds of dollars.”

The release from the RCMP notes that “a theft from a non-profit organization has a significant impact on the organization and hampers their ability to care for animals in need.”

Selkirk said she hopes the widespread message may encourage the thief to develop a guilty conscience and return the money, even if it’s in the form of an anonymous donation back to the website.

“You don’t really expect charities to be broken into, especially in such a small community. It’s usually kind of close to people’s hearts. I guess someone must have been mighty desperate,” Selkirk said.

Selkirk said fortunately, no animals were harmed, other than a slightly chillier night in the building due to the open window.

The shelter has decided to no longer keep cash in the building and is fundraising to afford a security system.

“It is a bit heartbreaking that we have to spend our money on something like that rather than on medications for dogs or whatnot, but the community response has been just phenomenal. It’s been so encouraging to the board and the staff and the volunteers here. It’s given us some encouragement to get through with the trickiness of recovering from a break-in.”

The Dawson City RCMP is asking anyone who may have information regarding this or similar occurrences to contact them at 867-993-2677. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477.

