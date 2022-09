The Yukon RCMP’s major crimes unit began investigating a suspicious death on Aug. 27.

At around 9 p.m. on the 27th the RCMP attended a call that led to the discovery of a dead man on a rural property north of Whitehorse. RCMP forensic identification services and the Yukon Coroner’s Service are participating in the investigation. A post mortem examination has been scheduled.

Police pledged an update when more details can be released.

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com