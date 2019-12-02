RCMP arrest two following downtown Whitehorse shooting

Police say a man was shot early Sunday morning outside the 202 Motor Inn in Whitehorse

Two men are in custody following a shooting outside the Elite Hotel, formerly the 202 Motor Inn, in downtown Whitehorse just after 2 a.m. Dec. 1.

In a press release that day Yukon RCMP said a man sustained what is believed to be a life-threatening gunshot wound following the shooting.

At that time, RCMP were looking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspects who have been travelling in a silver Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

Both suspects were considered to be armed and dangerous.

In a brief update Dec. 2, Yukon RCMP said the two men wanted by police were taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.

