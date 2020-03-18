Public health emergency declared in Yukon over COVID-19

Territory says the declaration will allow for quicker response to virus.

The Yukon’s chief medical officer of health has declared a public health emergency in light of concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Brendan Hanley announced the declaration at a press conference March 18.

The declaration, which Premier Sandy Silver described as a precautionary measure, will enable a quicker response to the impacts of COVID-19, Hanley said. Silver added that MLAs are working “around the clock” to respond to COVID-19.

“Now more than ever we need to be community minded…” Silver said.

Under the declaration, the territory’s public schools will be suspended until April 15; indoor recreation facilities and libraries will be required to close until further notice; and visitors will be barred from the territory’s hospitals, with limited exceptions.

Hanley said the school cancellation won’t interfere with graduating classes as education is to continue.

He said there is no urgency to change how daycares are presently run, as the use of this service has diminished.

On the hospital front, a limit of two people are able to visit maternity, newborn patients, sick children, those who are terminally ill or in emergency situations.

“Caregiver of a person with a disability and substitute decision makers are also permitted to visit,” Hanley said.

Authorities will now also have the ability to enforce self-quarantine measures, if needed.

Hanley maintained that there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Yukon.

“There is no evidence of covid circulating in the communities,” Hanley said.

Silver said thereis more federal federal funding for facilities like B.C. labs where tests are analyzed for the Yukon. It is unclear how much money is needed.

Hanley said test results are scheduled come back later this week but there is a backlog. This is expected to be resolved in the coming days. Tests can take upwards of seven days to come back but hopes for a quicker turnaround by next week.

He adding that there is testing criteria. Detection and containment are top of mind. Travellers, for instance, would be a priority.

“We need to make sure that the right people are being tested,” Hanley said.

He clarified that COVID-19 testing not feasible in the Yukon at the moment. More capacity would be required to allow for it. It’s about ensuring better turnaround times, he said.

Hanley explained that if self-isolation/quarantine needed to be enforced, an authority rep would make an in-person contact to ensure this is being followed. People could be arrested if they do not follow these measures, Hanley clarified.

News reporter Julien Gignac is providing live updates on Twitter.

This is a breaking news file. More to come.

