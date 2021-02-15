Two new cases of COVID-19 were announced in the Yukon on Feb. 12, with public exposure notices issued the following day. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News files)

Public exposure notices released after two new COVID-19 cases

The Yukon government announced two new cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 12, and public exposure notices have since been issued.

Case number 71 is a Whitehorse resident, linked to an outbreak at an industrial worksite outside the territory.

Case number 72 is a Whitehorse resident, linked to a previous case.

Both are self-isolating and recovering, according to the Yukon government.

The following public exposure notices have been issued:

— Save-On-Foods on Thursday, Feb. 11, between 12:30 and 3 p.m.

— Air North flight 544 from Vancouver to Whitehorse on Feb. 7 between 11 a.m. and 2:25 p.m.

— Canada Games Centre running track on Feb. 4 between 12:30 and 3:30 p.m.

— Whiskey Jack’s Pub & Grill, dining room and off-sales, on Saturday, Feb. 8 between 5:45 and 7:45 p.m.

Coronavirus

