Public exposure notice released for two Air North flights

The Yukon’s acting chief medical officer of health Dr. Catherine Elliott has issued COVID-19 public exposure notices for two Air North flights connecting to Vancouver.

The notice is for flight 4N538, which departed Whitehorse at 9:10 a.m. on Aug. 26 to Vancouver, and flight 4N524, which departed from Vancouver back to Whitehorse at 8:10 a.m. on Aug. 29.

Anyone on either of these flights is asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days, through to September 9 or 12 respectively, especially if they are not fully vaccinated.

If symptoms appear travellers should self-isolate and remain at home until they can arrange to get tested either by calling 867-393-3083 or booking a test online.

Rural residents can contact their community health centre to arrange for testing.

An earlier exposure notice for the Bees Kneez Bakpakers Hostel in Whitehorse was also rescinded on Sept. 3.

“Further investigation has determined no link between an individual who is positive for COVID-19 and attendance at the hostel,” a press release stated.

