Protest held to condemn Yukon Party MLAs’ texts

Ron Rousseau holds a sign saying ‘It’s time for a cultural shift’ during the Yukoners: Raise Your Voice Against Misogyny rally on May 11. (John Tonin/Yukon News)Ron Rousseau holds a sign saying ‘It’s time for a cultural shift’ during the Yukoners: Raise Your Voice Against Misogyny rally on May 11. (John Tonin/Yukon News)
’Stacey Hassard, MLA is a HAZARD to THE YUKON’ reads Shaun LeDue’s sign. (John Tonin/Yukon News)’Stacey Hassard, MLA is a HAZARD to THE YUKON’ reads Shaun LeDue’s sign. (John Tonin/Yukon News)
A protestor holds their sign up to passing traffic on May 11. (John Tonin/Yukon News)A protestor holds their sign up to passing traffic on May 11. (John Tonin/Yukon News)

A rally was held outside the Legislative Assembly on May 11, the first day of the post-election spring sitting, to protest the vulgar texts from Yukon Party MLAs Stacey Hassard and Wade Istchenko.

The gathering, just shy of 100, was called Yukoners: Raise Your Voice Against Misogyny. The rally was organized for those appalled by the “misogyny, homophobia (and) transphobia” of the messages.

The signs protestors held read “This is Action for Change?” or “Hold them Accountable” and “It’s time for a Cultural Schift”.

Some at the rally played the drums and cars honked their support as they passed by.

Sophie Delaigue said they helped coordinate the rally as a means of campaigning for a more inclusive Yukon.

“I think now, since it’s been about a week or so, it is not personal anymore,” said Delaigue. “We want a Yukon where there is no sexism, homophobia, transphobia. I think that Currie Dixon campaigned ‘Action for Change’ — we need this change. We need to have true leadership that shows the path to a very inclusive and diverse Yukon.”

The punishment Hassard and Istchenko received wasn’t as severe as Delaigue would have thought, but is still hopeful further action will be taken.

“It is 2021, I would have thought that some stronger action would have been taken to show the example,” said Delaigue. “These people were elected, they are public figures, they need to have very high standards.

“Hopefully, the assembly will take action with their conduct. If something like that happens again, we need strong leadership.”

Delaigue said the solution to this issue is to come together.

“We are all part of the solution and all together we will be making the change,” Delaigue said.

Molly Hobbis, a Porter Creek Secondary School student and member of the Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA), said the remarks made by the MLAs are not just a Yukon issue.

“I feel like this isn’t just a problem here,” said Hobbis. “This is a problem everywhere and it is such an easy fix. It is just people with just closed minds, we need to open our minds and open our hearts.”

Hobbis would like to see Hassard and Istchenko “suspended or fired” and hopes everyone in the legislature can learn a lesson from this.

“You are elected officials,” said Hobbis. “Even in your off time there will be people watching and you will be judged for your actions. That’s what they should have agreed to when they knew they would be in charge.”

Shaun LaDue said they attended the rally from a place of anger.

“What brought me out is a lot of anger toward these particular MLAs who have no regard for women, trans folks, and queer people,” said LaDue.

“I think these two men should show some backbone and step down from politics and not hurt people anymore.”

Contact John Tonin at john.tonin@yukon-news.com

Yukon legislative assembly

Previous story
Throne speech kicks off short spring legislature sitting

Just Posted

Ron Rousseau holds a sign saying ‘It’s time for a cultural shift’ during the Yukoners: Raise Your Voice Against Misogyny rally on May 11. (John Tonin/Yukon News)
Protest held to condemn Yukon Party MLAs’ texts

A rally was held outside of legislature to condemn the inappropriate texts messages of Yukon Party MLAs Stacey Hassard and Wade Istchenko.

XX
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for May 12, 2021.… Continue reading

Health Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Hanley announced youth vaccination clinics planned for this summer. (Alistair Maitland/Yukon government file)
Vaccination campaign planned for Yukon youth age 12 and up

The Pfizer vaccine was approved for younger people on May 5.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley announced two new cases of COVID-19 on May 11. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Two new cases of COVID-19 reported, one in the Yukon and one Outside

One person is self-isolating, the other will remain Outside until non-infectious

Courtesy/Yukon Protective Services Yukon Wildland Fire Management crews doing a prescribed burn at the Carcross Cut-Off in May 2020.
Prescribed burns planned near Whitehorse neighbourhoods to improve wildfire resistance

Manual fuel removal and the replacement of conifers with aspens is also ongoing.

Former Liberal MLA Pauline Frost speaks to reporters outside the courthouse on April 19. One of the voters accused of casting an invalid vote has been granted intervenor status in the lawsuit Frost filed last month. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Voters named in Pauline Frost election lawsuit ask to join court proceedings

The judge granted Christopher Schafer intervenor status

Haley Ritchie/Yukon News file File photo of the legislative assembly. The previous spring sitting began on March 4 but was interrupted due to the election.
Throne speech kicks off short spring legislature sitting

The government will now need to pass the budget.

The deceased man, found in Lake LaBerge in 2016, had on three layers of clothing, Dakato work boots, and had a sheathed knife on his belt. Photo courtesy Yukon RCMP
RCMP, Coroner’s Office seek public assistance in identifying a deceased man

The Yukon RCMP Historical Case Unit and the Yukon Coroner’s Office are looking for public help to identify a man who was found dead in Lake LaBerge in May 2016.

Yukon Zinc’s Wolverine minesite has created a mess left to taxpayers to clean up, Lewis Rifkind argues. This file shot shows the mine in 2009. (John Thompson/Yukon News file)
Editorial: The cost of the Wolverine minesite

Lewis Rifkind Special to the News The price of a decent wolverine… Continue reading

Letters to the editor.
Today’s mailbox: border opening and Yukon Party texts

Dear Premier Sandy Silver and Dr Hanley, Once again I’m disheartened and… Continue reading

Fire chief Jason Everett (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
City launches emergency alert system

The city is calling on residents and visitors to register for Whitehorse Alert

Two young orienteers reach their first checkpoint near Shipyards Park during a Yukon Orienteering Association sprint race May 5. (John Tonin/Yukon News)
Orienteers were back in action for the season’s first race

The Yukon Orienteering Association began its 2021 season with a sprint race beginning at Shipyards.

Whitehorse City Hall (Yukon News file)
City news, briefly

A look at issues discussed by Whitehorse city council at its May 3 meeting and the upcoming 20-minute makeover.

Most Read