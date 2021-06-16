Western and Northern premiers met this week to discuss joint issues. (Joe Savikataaq/Twitter)

Western and Northern premiers met this week to discuss joint issues. (Joe Savikataaq/Twitter)

Premiers meet at Northern Premiers’ Forum and Western Premiers’ Conference

Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq virtually hosted both meetings this year

Yukon Premier Sandy Silver met with other leaders this week during the Northern Premiers’ Forum and Western Premiers’ Conference.

Silver met virtually with the premiers of Nunavut and the Northwest Territories on June 14.

On June 15, the northern leaders met with the premiers of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

“I am sad I couldn’t work with my colleagues in beautiful Nunavut and I hope that someday soon you’ll all be able to come and see our beautiful territory,” said Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq, who hosted both conferences this year.

“Premiers had lots of discussions around our jurisdictions, both pandemic health and economic recovery. Notably, we discussed the many challenges in our healthcare system as we find our way out of the third wave,” he said.

The focus among the western provinces and territories was the reopening after COVID-19 and a shared desire to increase the Canada Health Transfer.

Reconciliation and the need to investigate losses of life and culture at residential school sites across the country were also discussed.

During a press conference following the meetings, Silver called on religious communities who operated the churches to also step forward.

“Don’t wait until your jurisdiction becomes a crime scene, we need to share information as much as we possibly can ahead of time,” he said.

The Northern Premiers’ Forum included discussions around northern reopening, healthcare funding, infrastructure and housing, post-secondary education and climate change.

The three territories also signed a “renewed northern cooperation accord,” a five-year agreement to “work together on matters of mutual concern, and speak with a common voice on shared priorities.”

The Yukon will host the next Northern Premiers’ Forum in 2022.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

Previous story
COVID-19 outbreak surges to 50 active cases in the Yukon
Next story
Couple who broke isolation rules to get vaccines in Beaver Creek fined $2,300

Just Posted

Rodney and Ekaterina Baker plead guilty to offences under the Yukon’s Civil Emergency Measures Act for breaking isolation requirements in order to sneak into a vaccine clinic and receive Moderna vaccine doses in Beaver Creek. (Facebook/Submitted)
Couple who broke isolation rules to get vaccines in Beaver Creek fined $2,300

Crown and defence agreed on no jail time for Rod and Ekaterina Baker

X
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for June 16, 2021.… Continue reading

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley. (Yukon News file)
COVID-19 outbreak surges to 50 active cases in the Yukon

Officials urge Yukoners to continue following guidelines, get vaccinated

Team Yukon during the 2007 Canada Winter Games in Whitehorse. (Submitted/Sport Yukon)
Whitehorse will bid for 2027 Canada Winter Games

Bid would be submitted in July 2022

File Photo The overdose crisis, largely driven by synthetic opioids such as fentanyl and carfentanil was the topic of an online discussion hosted by Blood Ties Four Directions Centre and the Canadian Drug Policy Coalition on June 8 and 10.
Discussion of overdose crisis in Yukon leaves participants hopeful for future

The forum brought together people including some with personal drug use and addiction experience.

Two participants cross the finish line at the City of Whitehorse Kids Triathlon on June 12 with Mayor Dan Curtis on hand to present medals. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
2021 Kids’ Triathlon draws 76 young athletes

Youth ages five to 14 swim, run and bike their way to finish line

Lily Witten performs her Canadian Nationals beam routine on June 14. John Tonin/Yukon News
Three Yukon gymnasts break 20-year Nationals absence

Bianca Berko-Malvasio, Maude Molgat and Lily Witten competed at the Canadian Nationals – the first time in 20 years the Yukon’s been represented at the meet

For the second year running, the Yukon Quest will not have 1,000 mile race. Crystal Schick/Yukon News
The Yukon Quest will be two shorter distance events instead of a 1,000 mile race

After receiving musher feeback, the Yukon Quest Joint Board of Directors to hold two shorter distances races instead of going forward with the 1,000 mile distance

Western and Northern premiers met this week to discuss joint issues. (Joe Savikataaq/Twitter)
Premiers meet at Northern Premiers’ Forum and Western Premiers’ Conference

Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq virtually hosted both meetings this year

The sun sets over Iqaluit on Oct. 26, 2020. Nunavut’s chief public health officer says two COVID-19 cases at Iqaluit’s middle school came from household transmission and the risk to other students is low. (Emma Tranter/Canadian Press)
Iqaluit school’s contacts and classmates cleared after two COVID-19 cases

With an outbreak ongoing in Iqaluit, the Aqsarniit middle school has split students into two groups

An extended range impact weapon is a “less lethal” option that fires sponge or silicon-tipped rounds, according to RCMP. (File photo)
Whitehorse RCMP under investigation for use of “less lethal” projectile weapon during arrest

Police used the weapon to subdue a hatchet-wielding woman on June 4

Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press Citizenship Minister Marco Mendicino holds a press conference in Ottawa on Nov. 12, 2020. The federal government is announcing that Indigenous people can now apply to reclaim their names on passports and other government documents.
Indigenous people can now reclaim traditional names on their passports and other ID

The move comes in response to a call to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015

Teslin Lake is one of two bodies of water the Yukon Government has place on flood watch. (Google Maps Image)
Flood watch issued for Teslin Lake, Yukon River at Carmacks

The bodies of water may soon burst their banks due to melting snow and rainfall

Most Read