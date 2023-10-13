Possible cougar sighting in Whitehorse’s McIntyre neighbourhood

A Yukon government spokesperson is encouraging those who spot a cougar to report their encounter

A possible cougar sighting has been reported in Whitehorse’s McIntyre neighbourhood, according to a Facebook post published on the Kwanlin Dün First Nation’s official page on the afternoon of Oct. 12.

An update published the following morning indicates that the animal was sighted near the First Nation’s House of Learning.

A spokesperson with the Yukon’s Environment department told the News that conservation officers are aware of the possible sighting and “they’re taking the report seriously.” She added that the report is considered “unconfirmed.”

“With that said, there have been these confirmed sightings in the past […] but these confirmed sightings are very rare,” the spokesperson said, adding that the territorial government’s website lists cougars as a species found in the territory.

“It’s common to receive suspected cougar sightings every year. Most of these are not able to be verified, or, you know, in some cases, it’s a lynx or case of mistaken identity.”

The Yukon government’s website notes that the most likely places to spot a cougar are in the southern Yukon, near the border with British Columbia or near the Braeburn elk herd. The cougar population estimate for the territory is listed as “not determined.”

The department of Environment spokesperson said the public is encouraged to report suspected cougar sightings to conservation officers immediately.

“Please call us right away as soon as you think you’ve seen a cougar, because that way, we can respond right away and try to get some of that confirmed evidence into our pockets,” the spokesperson said.

Cougar sightings can be reported by phone at 1-800-661-0525 or online.

The Yukon government website reminds Yukoners that if they encounter a cougar, they should stay calm, avoid sudden movements and back away slowly while keeping eyes on the animal. Carrying bear spray while outdoors is also recommended.

“Make yourself look as large as possible, and just make sure you’re keeping that cougar in front of you — don’t turn your back. And you know, as we would do with bears, just keep your bear spray ready,” the spokesperson said.

