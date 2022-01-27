Portion of Alsek Road closed for repairs

A portion of Alsek Road has been closed, with transit using Klondike Road as an alternative route. (City of Whitehorse)

The City of Whitehorse has closed a portion of Alsek Road in Riverdale.

Crews are working to make emergency repairs on a water leak on Alsek between Tatchun and Donjek Roads, the city said in a statement, noting the road will be avaialbe to local traffic only.

That means three transit stop between Lewes Boulevard and Klondike Road are not available today. Transit users are asked to use alternate stops along Klondike Road.

It’s expected crews will be working on the leak until about 5:30 p.m., though further work may be needed.

“Depending on the nature of the leak, further road closures may be required the week of January 31,” the city said. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

(Stephanie Waddell)