Yukon Hospital Corporation CEO Jason Bilsky, seen here in this 2013 file photo, said that next year they hope to increase the amount of cataract surgeries by 30 per cent. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)

Plan to expedite cataract surgery to be introduced in January

YG and the Yukon Hospital Corporation want to more than double the number of surgeries

The territorial government and the Yukon Hospital Corporation will work together to reduce longer wait times for cataract surgery.

To do this, ophthalmologists visiting the territory, whose work is specific to treating cataracts, will double up, providing five day’s worth of both consultations and surgeries each time they’re in the Yukon (eight times a year).

A separate clinic for retinal therapy will also be created.

The News recently reported that about 350 people were waiting for surgery.

One of those people, Valerie Thomas, 81, who was interviewed by the News, said she can no longer perform basic tasks like reading print and must exercise heightened caution when walking outside.

The plan, which will be rolled out in January, will ensure that wait times for consultation and surgery don’t exceed eight months and that surgeries performed are more than doubled (from 240 to 520).

Next year, surgery will be increased by 30 per cent, said Jason Bilsky, CEO of YHC.

“Hopefully that sustains the wait list going forward, but we’ll just continue to monitor,” he said.

The price tag for the plan is roughly $459,000.

Currently, there are some people who’ve been waiting for the procedure for roughly three years, Bilsky said, adding that the wait list has grown “substantially” over the past 18 months.

There’s a triage system in place, he said, adding that wait times, on average, are about one year, not three.

Part of the reason behind the wait list is a significant influx of people in need of retinal therapy, he said.

“That seems to have taken up a significant amount of the ophthalmologist’s time, which is unrelated to cataracts, for the most part. It’s not allowed enough time to get through the adequate amount of consultations and, ultimately, surgery for cataracts,” Bilsky said.

Brad Cathers, Yukon Party MLA, said while he’s “pleased” with the development, it took too long.

“It shouldn’t have required pressure from the Official Opposition and the media to get the government to act on this issue,” he said. “We’ve raised this, as you know, on multiple occasions. I wrote on behalf of a constituent (Valerie Thomas) back in the summer, Patti McLeod, who’s our health critic, has raised this numerous times in the House, as have I from a finance perspective.”

Asked if he thinks the plan goes far enough, he said time will tell.

“We’ll see what the impacts of it are. It is a good step in the right direction,” Cathers said. “We’ll wait to see the results before weighing in too much on the fine print.”

Bilsky doesn’t think it took long to set the plan in motion.

“Us and government definitely recognize this as a priority and it has a great effect on people’s lives. Any time we can provide this service here rather than have people travelling out was a very key consideration for us,” Bilsky said.

Contact Julien Gignac at julien.gignac@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Electoral boundaries act defeated, a move a member of the commission is blasting

Just Posted

Plan to expedite cataract surgery to be introduced in January

YG and the Yukon Hospital Corporation want to more than double the number of surgeries

Electoral boundaries act defeated, a move a member of the commission is blasting

The Liberals voted against the bill on Nov. 19

World Cup season just around the corner for Yukon skiers

“I know I still really love to ski race and I feel like I haven’t reached my potential”

Whitehorse’s Nadia Moser named to biathlon World Cup team

“It’s pretty exciting to actually make the World Cup”

Ross River Dena Council appeal set to be heard

Appeal judges are looking at a 2017 Yukon Supreme Court decision on Canada’s duty to negotiate

EDITORIAL: Attention Whitehorse: shovel your sidewalks

For those who haven’t looked out a window this week, the snow… Continue reading

Youth boxers take home silver and gold medals

Alberta Sub-Novice Tournament, an introduction to competitive boxing, happened last weekend

Respite home offers a break to caregivers

Hillcrest home is a pilot project

Yukoners make a splash to mark the beginning of the swimming season

Nearly 120 swimmers took part in the Ryan Downing Memorial Swim Meet

Commentary: Lack of affordable housing in the Yukon is not about funds, but how we spend them

Why are we not building apartment complexes to serve the lower and lower-middle income bracket?

Driving with Jens: When should you plug your vehicle in?

You can probably still start your car without plugging it in at -25 C or colder, but you shouldn’t.

Yukonomist: Too far up the supply curve

Some copper mines come in and out of production as global demand for the metal surges and ebbs.

Most Read