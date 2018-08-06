Phase 6 up next for Whistle Bend if Whitehorse council approves

Zoning for phase six of Whistle Bend will go to second and third reading Aug. 6 after no issues were raised at a public hearing on July 23.

Whitehorse city council also heard, at a standing committees meeting July 30, about subdivision approval for phase six of the Whistle Bend neighbourhood.

A number of subdivision approvals have been issued for the area since 2009.

Construction of the last portion of phase three and a portion of phase four should be complete in time for lottery and tender in early 2019, said city planner Kinden Kosick. Administration is reviewing phase five engineering designs with the hopes of tendering construction in early 2019, he told council.

He said the Yukon government is requesting approval in order to keep development moving. Under the city’s subdivision control bylaw, the city approves subdivisions that result in the creation of six or more lots.

Phase six measures 14.5 hectares, with a proposed development including 100 single-family or duplex lots, 75 townhouse lots, four multi-family dwellings, one parking lot and one public utility lot.

