Parts of Whitehorse’s trolley tracks are being removed

A crew from Boreal Engineering Ltd. pull up railroad tracks outside the Whitehorse Public Library on July 23. The tracks are being removed from several spots in the city because they pose a safety risk. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Three sections of Whitehorse’s Waterfront Trolley rail track are in the process of being removed to address ongoing safety concerns.

Oshea Jephson, spokesman for the Yukon Department of Highways and Public Works, said July 23 a $13,675 contract for the work has been awarded to Boreal Engineering. It will be done over the next two weeks.

The work will address safety concerns raised by the city.

Coun. Laura Cabott has brought the issue forward at a number of city council meetings, highlighting concerns around rotting wood and debris in some areas of the track.

Jephson said the engineers with the department looked into the concerns and identified the three crossings at Kanoe People, the Whitehorse Public Library parking lot and the back entrance of the library as being a hazard to pedestrians and vehicles.

“In order to properly resurface these sections, the rails will be cut and lifted out and any old wood or debris will be removed,” he explained in an email correspondence. “The tracks and rotten wood will be replaced with decking similar to what is in place along the waterfront.”

The Waterfront Trolley, which had run on the tracks in past years, is no longer operating.