Parks Canada announces more reopenings

Parks Canada announced in a press release on July 15 the reopening of some Yukon visitor centres and programming.

The S.S. Klondike National Historic Site in Whitehorse resumed guided tours, documentary viewings and window service on July 16.

The Kluane National Park and Reserve also resumed additional services on July 16, including guided hikes and campfire talks, the use of the Kathleen Lake day-use area shelter and the Kluane National Park and Reserve Visitor Centre located in the Da Ku Cultural Centre in Haines Junction.

On July 18, the Klondike National Historic Sites in Dawson City will also reopen its daily interpretive programming, which includes walking tours, the Robert Service program and tours for Dredge No. 4 and Bear Creek.

Despite the open signs, Parks Canada is reminding visitors that the experience of some sites may differ from previous visits and to follow all local health precautions.

“Visitors should not expect the kind of experience that they have had in the past. Parks Canada is adapting to the COVID-19 situation and visitor access and services will be limited,” reads the press release.

The Chilkoot Trail National Historic Site on-the-other-hand, will remain closed for the rest of the 2020 season.

According to the press release, “All hikers with reservations for the Chilkoot Trail will be contacted by Parks Canada to process a full refund.”

For more information on what sites are open and how to prepare for a visit, travellers can go to pc.gc.ca.

