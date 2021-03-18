Online booking system opens for COVID-19 tests

Tanya Harper, a paramedic helping in the COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre, seals up conducted a COVID-19 test on Nov. 24. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Whitehorse residents can now book COVID-19 tests online, in addition to Moderna vaccine spots.

Bookings can be made by those who have a valid health-care card if they are experiencing any COVID-19 like symptoms and require testing.

Those without a health card or people booking multiple tests should phone the clinic directly at 867-393-3083. People living in the communities cannot book online and should contact their local health centre.

In a statement, Yukon’s Deputy Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Catherine Elliott said the online booking system will make testing easier.

“When people get tested for COVID-19 it helps keep Yukon safe for all of us,” she said. “Booking will be available wherever and whenever people can get online. We hope this will help us all get tested if we have any symptoms of COVID-19.”

The online booking tool asks a series of questions to determine the type of test needed and confirmed symptoms before arrival.

