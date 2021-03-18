Tanya Harper, a paramedic helping in the COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre, seals up conducted a COVID-19 test on Nov. 24. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Tanya Harper, a paramedic helping in the COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre, seals up conducted a COVID-19 test on Nov. 24. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Online booking system opens for COVID-19 tests

Whitehorse residents can now book COVID-19 tests online, in addition to Moderna vaccine spots.

Bookings can be made by those who have a valid health-care card if they are experiencing any COVID-19 like symptoms and require testing.

Those without a health card or people booking multiple tests should phone the clinic directly at 867-393-3083. People living in the communities cannot book online and should contact their local health centre.

In a statement, Yukon’s Deputy Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Catherine Elliott said the online booking system will make testing easier.

“When people get tested for COVID-19 it helps keep Yukon safe for all of us,” she said. “Booking will be available wherever and whenever people can get online. We hope this will help us all get tested if we have any symptoms of COVID-19.”

The online booking tool asks a series of questions to determine the type of test needed and confirmed symptoms before arrival.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First Nation sues Yukon government over mining approval

Just Posted

Wyatt's World for March 17, 2021.
Wyatt’s World

Wyatt’s World for March 17, 2021.… Continue reading

Whitehorse firefighters battle a fire in a backyard shed in Copper Ridge in Whitehorse on March 17. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
One dead after fire in Copper Ridge

The RCMP, Coroner’s Service and Whitehorse Fire are currently investigating.

The now empty lot at 410 Cook Street in Whitehorse on Jan. 19. As developers move forward with plans for a housing development that would feature 16 micro-units, Whitehorse city council is considering a zoning change that would reduce the number of required parking spaces. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Rezoning recommended

Council considers moving forward with change for 410 Cook Str.

Emily Nishikawa, left, and Dahria Beatty, right, compete in the ladies’ 30-kilometre free mass-start race during the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships on March 1, 2019, in Seefeld, Austria. Beatty placed 15th in this year’s World Cup. (Bob Nishikawa/Yukon News file)
Whitehorse’s Dahria Beatty places 15th in World Cup cross-country finale

Whitehorse athlete Dahria Beatty achieved a new personal best in Switzerland’s Engadin… Continue reading

Sylvie Salomon holds two photos of her son, Maxim Baril-Blouin, near the Yukon River on March 16. Baril-Blouin passed away while in custody in 2018. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)
Family of man who died in custody in 2018 still seeking answers

Maxim Baril-Blouin, 26, passed away while in court-ordered care in Edmonton

Tanya Harper, a paramedic helping in the COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre, seals up conducted a COVID-19 test on Nov. 24. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Online booking system opens for COVID-19 tests

Whitehorse residents can now book COVID-19 tests online, in addition to Moderna… Continue reading

First Nation of Na-Cho Nyak Dun/Facebook The First Nation of Na-Cho Nyak Dun is suing the Yukon government over mining in its traditional territory.
First Nation sues Yukon government over mining approval

The First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun is contesting mineral exploration in the Tsé Tagé watershed

People gather to play a loud and exciting game of Dene hand games outside the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre during the Adäka Cultural Festival in Whitehorse on July 1, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Performers, artists and more sought for Adäka Cultural Festival

Organizers plan for in-person and virtual festival events

Keith Halliday. (Yukon News file)
YUKONOMIST: The benefits of big government

With an election coming, you don’t get any prizes for guessing that… Continue reading

City council meeting in Whitehorse on Feb. 8. At Whitehorse city council’s March 8 meeting, members passed the first two readings on two separate bylaws that aimed to ensuring its bylaws are up to date. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Bylaw changes move forward

Third reading expected March 22

A placer miner was charged under the <em>Placer Miner Act</em> and <em>Environment Act</em> on March 9. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Placer miner fined for debris, road-clearing at camp

Bill Uloth appeared in court on March 9

A tender has been issued for the Whistle Bend elementary school. (Submitted/Yukon government)
Tender issued for Whistle Bend school

The school is slated for completion in winter 2023-24

The Old Crow health centre, constructed in the 1970s, is slated for a rebuild that will be completed in 2023. (Submitted/Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation)
Construction contract for Old Crow Wellness Centre awarded to Ketza Construction Ltd.

The project is slated for completion in 2023

Most Read