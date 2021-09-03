Crews will begin working on a storm sewer extension at Fourth Avenue and Baxter Street beginning the week of Sept. 6. (Courtesy/City of Whitehorse)

One lane closed on 4th and Baxter in Whitehorse starting Sept. 6

Crews will begin working on a storm sewer extension at Fourth Avenue and Baxter Street beginning the week of Sept. 6.

In a Sept. 1 statement, the City of Whitehorse noted the work will mean traffic on Fourth Avenue at Baxter Street will be restricted, at times, to one lane with the sidewalk on the east side of the street temporarily closed.

It’s anticipated the work — being done by Castle Rock Enterprises — will take about two weeks (depending on weather) with crews working in the area from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Drivers are asked to drive with care, reduce speed and obey traffic controllers and construction signs.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse

