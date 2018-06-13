One dead after ambulance rolls into ditch along Alaska Highway near Haines Junction

Yukon RCMP say the driver was the lone occupant and the ambulance was possibly stolen

The driver of a private ambulance that was possibly stolen from a worksite is dead after it rolled into a ditch along the Alaska Highway near Haines Junction Wednesday morning.

According to a Yukon RCMP press release, Haines Junction RCMP, the Yukon Coroner’s Service, Fire and Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene of the crash, about 10 kilometres east of Haines Junction, around 7 a.m.

Yukon RCMP spokesperson Coralee Reid said investigators believe the ambulance was travelling down the highway when it rolled over into an adjacent ditch.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the ambulance, was found dead at the scene.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that the ambulance, which belonged to a Department of Highways and Public Works worksite, was stolen.

“At this time, there is no known association between the deceased individual and the ambulance,” the RCMP release says.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Traffic along the Alaska Highway was reduced to one lane from approximately 7 a.m. until noon for the investigation and clean-up.

