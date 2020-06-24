Northwestel reintroduces internet overage fees, permanently increases plan sizes

Northwestel is ending its COVID-19 internet relief program but will be permanently increasing the size of internet plans at no additional cost, it announced on June 23. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)

Northwestel is ending its COVID-19 internet relief program but will be permanently increasing the size of internet plans at no additional cost.

The telecom company has waived internet overage fees for cable customers, and given DSL customers additional data, since March in response to COVID-19. That program ends June 30.

However, both residential and business customers will be receiving anywhere between five to 250 extra gigabytes per month on top of their existing plans beginning July 1, Northwestel announced June 23.

For example, cable Internet 5 customers will receive five extra gigabytes, bringing their monthly data cap up to 25GB; Internet 50 customers will receive an extra 100GB for a new cap of 300GB; and Internet 250 customers will receive an extra 250GB, for a total of 750GB. Customers on the DSL Internet 2 plan will receive 40 extra gigabytes, with a new cap of 80GB, while DSL Internet 15 customers will get an extra 100GB, for a new cap of 300GB.

The extra data will be automatically applied to customers’ accounts.

“These changes make more permanent usage available in every community while respecting the capacity constraints of local network technologies,” Northwestel said in its press release.

A chart with internet plans, the additional data they’ll receive and the plans’ new monthly caps is available online at nwtel.ca/northwestels-update-covid-19-1.

