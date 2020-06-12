Northwestel customers can expect to begin seeing overage charges again on their internet bills, though the amount of data available in their plan could increase before overage charges kick in. (Yukon News file)

Northwestel overage charges to return in July

The telecommunications company has applied to the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission to increase use for its most popular residential and commercial packages, but will no longer waive overages as it has done since March as part of its COVID-19 relief measures.

The waiving of the fees came into effect as schools moved to distance learning, which included several online options for students along with offline learning, and as many northerners began working from home in response to the global pandemic.

The new usage limits would come into effect July 1 if approved, with the waiving of overage charges set to end June 30.

“We know customers want more usage permanently,” Northwestel spokesperson Andrew Anderson stated in a June 10 email. “The proposed changes will make more permanent usage available in every community — including satellite communities — while respecting the capacity constraints of local network technologies.”

He added that should the usage increases be approved, “99 per cent of residential internet customers will see a permanent increase in their monthly usage allowance — at no extra cost to them.”

Asked for more specifics on the proposed plans, Anderson stated those would be available only after they are approved.

“To avoid customer confusion, we won’t be commenting on the specifics of the changes until we receive all approvals,” he said. “We will communicate details with our customers and the public at that time.”

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

