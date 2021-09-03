Nomination period for Whitehorse election closes Sept. 23

A man walks past the polling place sign at city hall in Whitehorse during the city’s last civic election in October 2018. The nomination period for prospective council candidates in the 2021 vote runs from Sept. 7 to 23. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Those planning to put their names forward to become the City of Whitehorse’s next mayor or one of six city councillors can start getting their paperwork to run for office in order.

The nomination period for the Oct. 21 civic election opens Sept. 7 and closes Sept. 23 at noon.

On Sept. 1, the city added a section to its website focused on the vote, highlighting information for those planning to run as well as voters.

“Whether you want to be involved in the city’s decision-making process, or contribute your knowledge and experience, serving your community can be a rewarding experience,” it’s stated on the website.

Those looking to run for municipal office must be a qualified voter (a Canadian citizen and at least 18 years old on election day) and have lived within the city for at least one year prior to the election. Prospective candidates must also be nominated by at least 10 qualified voters in the city.

There are also a number of scenarios where a resident can’t run for municipal office. Those include being in certain positions such as working for the municipality, in other elected roles with another government, or if they are a judge in certain courts; having been convicted of an election offence in the past four years or serving a sentence for an indictable offence; or if there is a debt of more than $500 with the city (aside from what’s owed on current taxes).

Prospective candidates can submit their nomination papers Sept. 23 between 10 a.m. and noon inside council chambers at city hall or can make an appointment with the returning officer before that to do so, it’s noted on the city’s website.

This will mark the first City of Whitehorse election where voters can register online. Those planning to cast a ballot must be an eligible voter who has lived in Whitehorse for at least a year. While electors will have the option of voting in person with COVID-19 safety measures in place, they may also opt to vote by special ballot with the city providing vote-by-mail kits upon request through its website.

Mail-in ballots must be in by 2 p.m. Oct. 21. They can be mailed in or dropped in city drop boxes at city hall or the Canada Games Centre.

The election section of the city’s website is available at whitehorse.ca/election.

