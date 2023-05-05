No nurse prompts Beaver Creek Health Centre to reduce services

Paramedic will be stationed at health centre for emergencies

A sign seen upon entering Beaver Creek on July 1, 2022. The community’s health centre will be seeing reduced services between May 4 to June 1, according to the territorial health department. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

The Yukon government is blaming a local, national and global shortage of nurses for temporarily reducing services at one of the territory’s rural health centres for the next few weeks.

The Beaver Creek Health Centre will see a service reduction from May 4 to June 1 due to staffing.

No nurse will be in the community for that period.

A critical care paramedic will be stationed at the health centre for emergencies.

The health centre phone line will stay open for future appointments and medical travel papers, according to a May 3 Facebook post by the department of Health and Social Services.

The Beaver Creek Health Centre is the only impacted health centre at this time, Health and Social Services department communications analyst Ken Hegan said by email on May 4.

Data previously provided by the department shows community health centres in the territory tallied up more than 100 days combined of reduced services in 2022.

