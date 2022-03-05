Courthouse in Whitehorse on March 30, 2018. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Courthouse in Whitehorse on March 30, 2018. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

No bail for man accused of downtown Whitehorse shooting in 2019

Malakal Kwony Tuel will answer to charges including attempted murder in trial set to begin in May

One of the men accused of a downtown Whitehorse shooting in 2019 that left another man with life-threatening injuries was denied bail.

Malakl Kwony Tuel has been in custody at Whitehorse Correctional Centre since he was arrested hours after the Dec. 1, 2019, shooting outside the Elite Hotel, also known as the 202 or Local Bar, on Jarvis Street.

He faces thirteen charges that include drug and firearm offences as well as the allegations of attempted murder and aggravated assault.

He was arrested and made a first court appearance at the same time as Joseph Wuor who faces drug and firearm charges relating to the incident.

Tuel’s lawyer presented to territorial court judge Michael Cozens on Feb. 28. The evidence presented and Cozens’ reasons for denying bail are protected by a publication ban. Cozens presented his ruling and the reasons for it on March 3.

Tuel and his lawyer, Dale Fedorchuk appeared by video — Fedorchuk from an office and Tuel from a video conferencing room at the correctional centre. Neither spoke as Cozens read his decision to keep Tuel behind bars until his trial set to being in late May.

