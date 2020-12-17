Several Yukon ministers and First Nation chiefs are seen here at the end of Dec. 11’s Yukon Forum at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre. They are standing at the sacred fire, which was maintained overnight after the MMIWGS2+ strategy signing ceremony the previous day. (Submitted)

Several Yukon ministers and First Nation chiefs are seen here at the end of Dec. 11’s Yukon Forum at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre. They are standing at the sacred fire, which was maintained overnight after the MMIWGS2+ strategy signing ceremony the previous day. (Submitted)

New government policy aims to award 15 per cent of contracts to First Nations businesses

The policy was announced Dec. 11 following the Yukon Forum

The Yukon government has unveiled a new procurement policy aimed at boosting the representation of First Nations businesses in government contracts.

The policy was announced Dec. 11 following the Yukon Forum and aims to see 15 per cent of territorial government contracts go to Yukon First Nations’ businesses.

Under the new policy — which guides the government’s spending on everything from construction contracts to the purchase of goods — applicants can receive a competitive advantage based on their percentage of Yukon First Nation ownership and their willingness to hire First Nations workers.

For example, a business that is at least 50 per cent First Nation-owned will receive a five per cent reduction to the estimated bid price in order to give a competitive advantage. Additional discounts add up depending on the percentage of ownership.

An additional five per cent is available if the contract occurs in a traditional territory in which the Yukon First Nation business is located.

“This is a policy the likes of which have not been seen in the country before. It was done in close collaboration with our First Nation partners,” said Minister Richard Mostyn in the legislature Dec. 14.

“We’re going to continue that work going forward with our business community because we want this to be a success. First Nations want it to be a success. The business community wants it to be a success. It’s time that Yukon works together in our economic endeavours and not work against one another,” he said.

The new policy includes technical details on how First Nations ownership is defined and how discounts and points are to be awarded based on many factors. Based on the quota goal, the government can also create “set aside” contracts that limit competition.

The government’s existing procurement process allows consideration for factors such as environmental sustainability and northern experience, in addition to prioritizing locally-owned businesses or the employment of Yukon workers.

The policy was overhauled last year, but the changes concerning First Nations were delayed.

The new policy also includes support systems for First Nations communities, including regular briefings and presentations on how procurement policies work and what contracts are coming available.

A Yukon First Nations Business Registry will also be created, including details on which goods and services are offered by the businesses for procurement officials.

The new policy is expected to come into effect on Feb. 22, 2021. Detailed planning for some of the new features and support programs are expected later on April 26, 2021.

“The Yukon First Nations Procurement Policy will ensure that Yukon First Nations businesses benefit from improved access to opportunities and is a great example of meaningful collaboration between Yukon First Nations and Government of Yukon through the Yukon Forum Joint Action Plan,” said Grand Chief Peter Johnston of the Council of Yukon First Nations.

The Yukon Forum meetings are private between government ministers and Council of Yukon First Nations leadership.

The forum meets four times a year — the Dec. 11 meeting was the sixteenth since the meetings began in 2017.

Following the meetings officials said a range of other issues were discussed, including the new Yukon Strategy on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-spirit+ people, pandemic management, mineral development, the forestry industry and the recent Yukon Days meetings with the federal government.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

Council of Yukon First Nations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Travel survey underway
Next story
Downtown slowdown proposed for 2021

Just Posted

Several Yukon ministers and First Nation chiefs are seen here at the end of Dec. 11’s Yukon Forum at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre. They are standing at the sacred fire, which was maintained overnight after the MMIWGS2+ strategy signing ceremony the previous day. (Submitted)
New government policy aims to award 15 per cent of contracts to First Nations businesses

The policy was announced Dec. 11 following the Yukon Forum

A breathalyzer shows a failed test. Drivers stopped at RCMP check stops can expect a mandatory breathalyzer test for the remainder of the holiday season. (RCMP handout)
Breathalyzer testing mandatory at RCMP check stops this month

Impaired driving one of the “largest issues” on Yukon roads, police say

Porcupine caribou graze in the Arctic National Refuge. Scotiabank is the latest of five Canadian banks to reject drilling in ANWR. (Malkolm Boothroyd)
Scotiabank fifth major Canadian bank to reject drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge

“Big five” Canadian banks won’t fund oil and gas drilling in the refuge

The Keno City Hotel is seen on fire Dec. 11 in Keno City. A group of Keno City residents in the 24-person community called for the independent public inquiry into the lack of fire protection in the community in a Dec. 14 letter following the fire that destroyed the hotel. (Kevin O’Hara/Facebook)
Keno residents call for public inquiry into fire protection

Minister states support for inquiry

asdf
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Dec. 16, 2020

A proposal to lower speed limits throughout Whitehorse’ downtown is expected to come forward to Whitehorse city council early in the new year. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Downtown slowdown proposed for 2021

Speed limits would be 40 km/hr and 30 km/hr

The Alaska Highway north is reflected in a vehicle’s side mirror as the sun sets behind a Kluane National Park mountain range. As part of the Yukon First Nations Chamber of Commerce Yukon Community Travel project, a survey was launched in early December for anyone who travels the territory by road. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Travel survey underway

Yukoners are being asked why and how they travel between communities in… Continue reading

Employees’ union advocating for paid leave with Time Out campaign

Yukoners sharing stories of vacation days, sick days used for self-isolation

Yukon Energy says it is preparing a proposal to go to the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board for the Southern Lakes enhanced storage project it is working on. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukon Energy moves forward with Southern Lakes storage project

Project anticipated to go to YESAB in summer 2021

Yukoners at-risk of contracting HIV will have access to a prescription drug that reduces the risk, beginning in the middle of January, announced the Yukon government in a statement on Dec. 4. Health and Social Services Minister Pauline Frost said, “It is important to ensure Yukoners who need access to this medication can receive it.” (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Coverage will be provided for HIV prevention medication

Yukoners at risk of contracting HIV will have access to a prescription… Continue reading

Elections Yukon has launched online voter registration and unrestricted mail-in ballots in anticipation of next year’s territorial election. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Yukoners will register online for next territorial election

Virtual registration and unrestricted special ballots intended to boost voter turn-out

asdf
COMMENTARY: Chamber of Mines says mining criticism unfair

Ed Peart Special to the News This commentary is a response to… Continue reading

asdf
Today’s mailbox: Climate emergencies and shopping local

Letters to the editor published Dec. 11, 2020

Most Read