New COVID-19 case confirmed in Whitehorse

Individuals should get tested if they have symptoms and visited A&W, Save On Foods on Nov. 6 and 8

Dr. Catherine Elliott, Yukon Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health, speaks during a press conference on March 7 in Whitehorse. Elliott announced the territory’s 24th COVID-19 case on Nov. 12. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News file)

Yukon Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott confirmed Nov. 12 there has been a new case of COVID-19 in Whitehorse.

This case brings the territory’s total to 24 cases since the first infection was announced in March.

Contact tracing for the case is underway. Yukon Communicable Disease Centre has reached most of the contacts, according to the government.

People whose visits to the following businesses align with the dates and times, and who have symptoms are asked to get tested:

Save-On-Foods, Whitehorse, before 1 p.m. on November 6

A&W restaurant, Whitehorse, between 3 to 6:30 p.m. on November 8

Individuals who were at those locations should monitor for symptoms. If they have developed symptoms they should contact the COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre at 867-393-3083 in Whitehorse, or contact their nearest community health centre.

Public health notices are only released when the Communicable Disease Centre believes there could be a chance of person-to-person transmission. It is still safe to visit those businesses now.

COVID-19 symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, runny nose, sore throat, loss of sense of taste or smell, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea and muscle aches.

Individuals are encouraged to be tested even for mild symptoms.

The Yukon government is reminding all residents to continue to follow COVID-19 precautions, including staying home when sick, washing hands and maintaining physical distancing.

No information has been released on the possible origins of this infection, but a scheduled COVID-19 update is expected on Nov. 17 at 9:30 a.m.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

Coronavirus