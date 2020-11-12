Dr. Catherine Elliott, Yukon Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health, speaks during a press conference on March 7 in Whitehorse. Elliott announced the territory’s 24th COVID-19 case on Nov. 12. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News file)

Dr. Catherine Elliott, Yukon Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health, speaks during a press conference on March 7 in Whitehorse. Elliott announced the territory’s 24th COVID-19 case on Nov. 12. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News file)

New COVID-19 case confirmed in Whitehorse

Individuals should get tested if they have symptoms and visited A&W, Save On Foods on Nov. 6 and 8

Yukon Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott confirmed Nov. 12 there has been a new case of COVID-19 in Whitehorse.

This case brings the territory’s total to 24 cases since the first infection was announced in March.

Contact tracing for the case is underway. Yukon Communicable Disease Centre has reached most of the contacts, according to the government.

People whose visits to the following businesses align with the dates and times, and who have symptoms are asked to get tested:

  • Save-On-Foods, Whitehorse, before 1 p.m. on November 6
  • A&W restaurant, Whitehorse, between 3 to 6:30 p.m. on November 8

Individuals who were at those locations should monitor for symptoms. If they have developed symptoms they should contact the COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre at 867-393-3083 in Whitehorse, or contact their nearest community health centre.

Public health notices are only released when the Communicable Disease Centre believes there could be a chance of person-to-person transmission. It is still safe to visit those businesses now.

COVID-19 symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, runny nose, sore throat, loss of sense of taste or smell, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea and muscle aches.

Individuals are encouraged to be tested even for mild symptoms.

The Yukon government is reminding all residents to continue to follow COVID-19 precautions, including staying home when sick, washing hands and maintaining physical distancing.

No information has been released on the possible origins of this infection, but a scheduled COVID-19 update is expected on Nov. 17 at 9:30 a.m.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Exhibit showcasing Chu Niikwän Artist Residency works opening at the KDCC

Just Posted

Dr. Catherine Elliott, Yukon Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health, speaks during a press conference on March 7 in Whitehorse. Elliott announced the territory’s 24th COVID-19 case on Nov. 12. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News file)
New COVID-19 case confirmed in Whitehorse

Individuals should get tested if they have symptoms and visited A&W, Save On Foods on Nov. 6 and 8

Members of the Porter Creek Secondary School Gender and Sexuality Alliance pose for a photo outside the Yukon Legislature after the ban on conversion therapy became law on Nov. 9. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
New laws ban anti-gay, anti-trans therapy and enable leave for domestic violence

The two new laws received official assent in the House on Nov. 9

The main atrium of Paul-mile Mercier Secondary School Community Centre in Whitehorse on Nov. 9. The new high school will have its first day on Nov. 13. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Le Centre scolaire secondaire communautaire Paul-Émile Mercier to welcome first students on Friday

Multi-use classrooms outfitted with sitting and standing desks, plenty of windows, moveable… Continue reading

A Whitehorse city council meeting in Whitehorse on Oct. 5. The City of Whitehorse has unveiled its proposed capital budget for 2021 — totalling $30.9 million — with council members approving first reading for the spending plan Nov. 9. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
City would spend $30.9 million on capital projects in 2021

Capital budget focuses largely on new buildings

Education Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Hanley speak at a Yukon government press conference on June 9 in Whitehorse. (Alistair Maitland Photography)
MAD theatre program returns to Wood Street space

Hanley also cautioned travellers to observe new B.C. restrictions

Five community projects in the Yukon have collectively received $33,700 from the Culture Quest fund, which is administered through The Klondike Institute of Arts and Culture. (Maura Forrest/Yukon News file)
September Culture Quest recipients announced

Five community projects in the Yukon have collectively received $33,700 from the… Continue reading

Assembly of First Nations Yukon regional chief Kluane Adamek, centre, speaks at a press conference on February 6, 2020. AFN is seeking nominations for the Yukon Regional Leadership Awards to be presented in January. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Nominations sought for leadership awards

As the Assembly of First Nations Yukon Region gets set for its… Continue reading

The president of the Yukon Medical Association says he hopes the association, physicians and Whitehorse General Hospital can work together on short- and long-term solutions after a psychiatrist was assaulted by a patient last month. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Long-term solutions needed after assault on psychiatrist at Whitehorse hospital, YMA president says

Important not to further stigmatize people living with mental health issues, YMA president says

On Nov. 4 the Yukon government announced a partnership with the federal government that will see hundreds of low-income and moderate-income families receiving subsidies for the next seven years through the Canada-Yukon Housing Benefit. (Yukon News file)
New housing subsidy will offer rent relief to households making less than six figures

The Canada-Yukon Housing Benefit will provide between $200 and $800 a month for eligible applicants

Hikers walk along a riverbed near the Slim’s River (Ä’äy Chù) West trail in Kluane National Park on July 22. The river suddenly dried to a trickle four years ago after the receding of the Kaskawulsh glacier, which has affected the Yukon River chum salmon numbers. (Jackie Hong/Yukon News file)
Poor fall chum year make river piracy impact on Kluane salmon hard to tease out

This year was the first the bulk of the run consisted of fish hatched following 2016 river piracy

Yukonomist Keith Halliday
Yukonomist: The Power of Spend

Innovation is a buzzword heard in economic development meetings from Whitehorse to… Continue reading

asdf
Today’s mailbox: Time changes and valuing nurses

Letters to the editor published Nov. 6, 2020

Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Most Read