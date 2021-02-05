New associate vice president at YukonU

Robin Bradasch has taken on the role of associate vice president Indigenous engagement and partnerships at Yukon University. (Alistair Maitland Photography)

Yukon University has announced Chùsi Robin Bradasch has taken on the role of associate vice president Indigenous engagement and partnerships.

She began her work Jan. 27.

The associate vice president Indigenous engagement and partnerships role takes the lead at the university in the development of partnerships with Yukon First Nations and works to build engagement on Indigenization and Reconciliation with staff, students, and university stakeholders.

The position, it was noted, is responsible for YukonU’s Indigenization and Reconciliation Strategy, and provides guidance on Indigenous issues through the First Nations Initiatives unit. It also supports the promotion and development of Indigenization and Reconciliation scholarship and research at Yukon University.

A citizen of the Kluane First Nation (KFN), belonging to the crow moiety, Bradasch is the daughter of Sandra Johnson and the late KFN chief Joe Johnson.

Bradasch brings with her 15 years of experience with Crown and Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada’s Yukon office, including five years as director of governance.

Before her work with the federal government, Bradasch worked as the chief negotiator and director of land claims for KFN.

She also served three terms as a KFN councillor and was part of the Council of Yukon First Nations chiefs committee on education as well as on the Assembly of first Nations chiefs committee on claimed.

She currently serves on the board of the Whitehorse Food Bank, the KFN citizenship and constitution committee, and is a KFN Däna Trustee.

Bradasch has a master of arts in leadership from Royal Roads University along with a number of certifications in mediation and conflict resolution.

“I am pleased to be joining Yukon University at such an exciting time in its evolution,” she said in a statement. “I look forward to using my knowledge and expertise to assist the university in its long-term strategy development and in building and maintaining strong partnerships with Yukon First Nations and the broader Yukon community.”

YukonU interim president and vice-chancellor Maggie Matear noted Bradasch’s experience will benefit the school.

“Her professional and lived experience of the governance reality in Yukon will be of tremendous benefit to our students, faculty and leadership team,” Matear said. “We look forward to her support in meeting our commitments to the provisions in the Umbrella Final Agreement and Indigenization priorities in the YukonU Act.”

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Yukon University