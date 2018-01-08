Michael Nehass was arrested Jan. 3 in British Columbia and released the next day. (RCMP/handout)

Nehass charged for failing to report in B.C.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 16

Michael Nehass is scheduled to be back in a British Columbia court next week, this time for allegedly violating a bail condition related to a peace bond application against him.

The B.C. Prosecution Service applied for the peace bond against Nehass Oct. 19, 2017, after an unnamed informant declared that he had “reasonable grounds to fear” that Nehass would “commit a serious personal injury offence.”

The application came less than three weeks after Nehass’s release from a psychiatric hospital in Kamloops, B.C. His stay there had been preceded by years at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre for charges related to a 2010 knifepoint assault in Watson Lake. His mental health severely deteriorated at the jail before he was sent to a forensic psychiatric facility in Ontario in 2016. The Crown entered a stay on all charges in the case in 2017.

Police in Fort St. John, B.C., took Nehass into custody Oct. 20, 2017, on a warrant related to the peace bond application. He was released on several bail conditions on Nov. 3, 2017, but allegedly failed to report to a bail supervisor on Dec. 15, 2017.

According to the province’s online court service portal, Nehass was charged with a breach of undertaking Dec. 22, 2017, with the city of offence listed as Dawson Creek, B.C. He was taken into custody for that charge Jan. 3, and released again the next day.

Nehass’ next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 16.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation says Old Crow solar project in limbo without federal money

Just Posted

ReMatriate opens first ever gallery show at Arts Underground

‘I am so honoured by all these young women doing their work’

Nehass charged for failing to report in B.C.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 16

Porcupine caribou herd reaches record numbers

Population definitely a high, future decline ‘inevitable’: biologist

Yukon’s commissioner, Doug Phillips, wraps up seven years on the job

No word yet from Ottawa when a replacement will be appointed

Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation says Old Crow solar project in limbo without federal money

‘We’re stumbling in the right direction’

Liberals promise to overhaul Yukon’s rules of the road but say it will take years

Current regulations riddled with blind spots, including self-driving cars

Wyatt’s World

Wyatt’s World… Continue reading

Dawson City vying for new recreation centre

Early estimates peg the cost of a new complex at approximately $41 million

Whitehorse Huskies hold off Mustangs in Hockey Fights Cancer charity game

‘I didn’t think we were going to have a proper ceremony without a season’

Proposed Mount Sima solar farm under YESAB review

‘Energy production is about to be democratized, for lack of a better word’

Woman sues Yukon doctor after pregnancies following fallopian tube removal surgery

B.C. woman is suing hospital corporation’s chief of medical staff for negligence, breach of contract

Widow of Carcross/Tagish dancer sues unknown truck driver, companies for negligence

Emily Bear, the widow of Ken Baker, is suing an unknown truck driver, two companies and an employee

Solitary, cranky and rare: Wolverines stalk the Yukon wilderness alone

‘They’re the true essence of the wilderness’

Most Read

  • Nehass charged for failing to report in B.C.

    His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 16