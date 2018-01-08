Nehass charged for failing to report in B.C.

Michael Nehass was arrested Jan. 3 in British Columbia and released the next day. (RCMP/handout)

Michael Nehass is scheduled to be back in a British Columbia court next week, this time for allegedly violating a bail condition related to a peace bond application against him.

The B.C. Prosecution Service applied for the peace bond against Nehass Oct. 19, 2017, after an unnamed informant declared that he had “reasonable grounds to fear” that Nehass would “commit a serious personal injury offence.”

The application came less than three weeks after Nehass’s release from a psychiatric hospital in Kamloops, B.C. His stay there had been preceded by years at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre for charges related to a 2010 knifepoint assault in Watson Lake. His mental health severely deteriorated at the jail before he was sent to a forensic psychiatric facility in Ontario in 2016. The Crown entered a stay on all charges in the case in 2017.

Police in Fort St. John, B.C., took Nehass into custody Oct. 20, 2017, on a warrant related to the peace bond application. He was released on several bail conditions on Nov. 3, 2017, but allegedly failed to report to a bail supervisor on Dec. 15, 2017.

According to the province’s online court service portal, Nehass was charged with a breach of undertaking Dec. 22, 2017, with the city of offence listed as Dawson Creek, B.C. He was taken into custody for that charge Jan. 3, and released again the next day.

Nehass’ next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 16.

