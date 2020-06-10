Yukon NDP leader Kate White speaks to media in Whitehorse on October 3, 2019. The party has written a letter to the Department of Health and Social Services regarding an inconsistency in the allocation of additional disability support. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

NDP criticises allocation model for YG’s additional funding for people with disabilities

NDP says funding should be per client, not per family

The Yukon NDP has written a letter to the Department of Health and Social Services regarding an inconsistency in the allocation of additional disability support.

The reported inconsistency is regarding the Yukon government’s announcement of providing $400 to disability services clients and $250 to eligible families, which Premier Sandy Silver announced on June 2 at a COVID-19 update.

“An additional $400 per month will be available to disability services clients and also $250 will be available to approved home caregivers per month as well,” Silver said at the update.

Kate White, the NDP leader, spoke with the News on June 9 and said a family reported the inconsistency to the NDP after they had looked into this government program and felt they were misled by the initial announcement. White said the family was told that all payments through this program would be $400 per family, and the family was under the impression it would be $400 per client.

White felt that allocating the funds per family will lead to inequality, as a family with one child getting the benefit will end up with more money per child than a family who has more than one child needing this support.

“How come one kid deserves less support than another?” White asked.

She added this is an example of why the opposition should be allowed to have some oversight on government programs.

“This is an example of, they made a program announcement and they didn’t look at the full ramifications or how it would roll out and it won’t benefit everyone,” White said.

She said she feels the government should be making sure every client gets the same support. She said families need this money for things like respite care.

“What I would like to see is fairness,” White said.

Neither White nor the NDP had received a response from the territorial government at the time of the interview.

Clarissa Wall, a health and social services spokesperson, provided a response to the NDP’s letter.

She confirmed that eligible families can get between the $250 and $400 per month to help support a child with disability.

“The funding is provided per family and intended to help pay for services such as respite care, childcare or housekeeping, or for specialized equipment or supplies,” Wall said. “This funding is meant to provide additional support for families supporting children, youth or an adult with a disability.”

She added that families will still get their usual funding from disability services. If more is needed, she recommended that families contact disability services to explore options. She added that families could be eligible for additional assistance from the territory or the federal government.

The government’s response did not address the wording of the initial announcement.

Contact Gord Fortin at gord.fortin@yukon-news.com

Coronavirusdisabilities

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Yukon classrooms to be open again for the 2020-2021 school year
Next story
Quartz Road building renamed as the Tàgä Shrō Station

Just Posted

Charter applies to Vuntut Gwitchin, residency requirement not discriminatory, Yukon judge rules

Justice Ron Veale described case as “complex,” with “many cultural, political and legal ramifications”

Quartz Road building renamed as the Tàgä Shrō Station

Previous name contained a racial slur

NDP criticises allocation model for YG’s additional funding for people with disabilities

NDP says funding should be per client, not per family

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for June 10, 2020

Whitehorse RCMP looking for missing teen

Whitehorse RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing… Continue reading

Safety plan approved for Liard First Nation election

The Liard First Nation council has approved a health and safety plan… Continue reading

First case of COVID-19 in Haines, Alaska

The Haines Borough Emergency Operations Center reported that a man in Haines,… Continue reading

Construction to start on Alaska Highway in Hillcrest

Construction work on the Alaska Highway in Hillcrest is expected to begin… Continue reading

Yukon classrooms to be open again for the 2020-2021 school year

Students to go back to school in August

Yukon Party argues school councils should be consulted about next school year

The Yukon Party claims teachers and school councils have not been consulted… Continue reading

Today’s mailbox: Emergencies and emergency room workers

Letters to the editor published June 5

Road tests for Class 5 driver’s licences to resume in phase two of reopening

Road tests for all non-commercial vehicle licences, such as Class 5, are… Continue reading

City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week. Final… Continue reading

Most Read