NDP calls for LGBT support clubs in all Yukon schools

Emily Tredger, NDP MLA, is seen on election night on April 12, 2021. Tredger is advocating for better queer and trans supports in Yukon schools. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)

The NDP has introduced a motion in the Yukon legislature that would require all territorial schools to have student activities or organizations dedicated to LGBT and two-spirit inclusion.

“Students are telling me that this is something that they need. I know it would have helped me a lot when I was in school,” said MLA Emily Tredger in a press release.

“Every queer and trans student deserves a safe space in their school. They shouldn’t have to formally request supports or hope that their school will be supportive – it just needs to be there for everyone. This bill will make that a reality,” she added.

The bill, if endorsed by the government, would modify the Education Act to “student activities that promote equality and non-discrimination with respect to … gender, gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation.”

It provides an example of a gender and sexuality alliance but doesn’t limit the format of a club or event. It also requires designating a paid staff member or “responsible adult” to lead such student activities.

Both F.H. Collins Secondary School and Porter Creek Secondary School both have Gender and Sexuality Alliances. Vanier Catholic Secondary School also has a Gay/Straight Alliance-Gender and Sexuality Club.

The Liberal government’s LGBTQ2S+ Action Plan, announced last year, includes implementing a Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity policy in schools and “encouraging schools to support” Gender and Sexuality Alliances or similar clubs.

The private member’s bill was introduced on March 17 is expected to come up for debate March 23.

