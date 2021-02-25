Murals, sculptures, photography, paintings and vinyl wraps will be added to a number of City of Whitehorse facilities throughout 2021.

Mayor Dan Curtis listens to a councillor on the phone during a city council meeting in Whitehorse on April 14, 2020. Curtis announced Jan. 14 that he intends to seek nomination to be the Yukon Liberal candidate for Whitehorse Centre in the 2021 territorial election. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

The city announced Feb. 22 it had selected 25 art pieces it is purchasing through the city’s largest Request for Proposals for public artwork.

A total of $429,327 was allocated for the city to purchase artwork linked to the city’s operations building, which opened in 2020.

Under the city’s public art policy, one per cent of the capital construction cost for new city building must be allocated to public artwork.

The policy had previously stated the artwork must be placed at the new building, but that was altered in 2017 to allow for other locations. It was argued the new operations building off Range Road would be inaccessible to many residents, meaning they wouldn’t get to see art purchased for the new building.

In a Feb. 22 statement, Mayor Dan Curtis issued his “heartfelt congratulations” to the artists selected to have their work displayed.

“On behalf of city council, we are so proud of our public art policy, which gives us the opportunity to feature incredible artworks from our community,” he said. “This art will add so much to the vibrancy of our city, and it comes at a time when we really need to support our diverse and extremely gifted local artists.”

Photography work by Anthony DeLorenzo as well as Peter Mather will be featured, with murals to be done by Emma Barr, Erin Dixon and Nathalie Parenteau.

A total of four sculptures will also be produced including a glass and copper sculpture by David Martin, a cement and stained glass mosaic sculpture by Donald Watt and Jeanine Baker, a marble sculpture by Joshua Lesage, and a metal sculpture by Ken Anderson.

The city will also purchase acrylic paintings by Jane Isakson, a mixed media painting by Jesse Devost, a watercolour painting by Jim Robb, an acrylic painting by Lillian Loponen, and vinyl wraps by Violet Gatensby.

A total of 67 submissions came into the city through a request for proposals for the art, with a jury in place to make the selections.

The city thanked jury members – including Mary Bradshaw, Rebecca Manias, Colin Teramura, Suzanne Paleczny, and Heather Callaghan – for “providing their impartial expertise and opinion”.

The city also thanked Laurel Perry, who served as an advisor on the process.

The art pieces will be installed throughout city facilities over the course of the year.

