Crystal Schick/Yukon News file Yukon MP Larry Bagnell, photographed in Whitehorse on July 25, is being criticized for not voting on gun control amendments that passed the House of Commons this week. Crystal Schick/Yukon News file Yukon MP Larry Bagnell, photographed in Whitehorse on July 25.

MP Larry Bagnell to vie for re-election

The announcement was made on Dec. 14

Larry Bagnell has thrown his hat into the re-election ring.

The official nomination announcement came on Dec. 14.

“Over the last year I have spoken to thousands of Yukoners and the message is clear: the Yukon has never been stronger. That is why after much deliberation and encouragement from Yukoners I have decided to seek re-election in 2019,” a press release from his office says.

Bagnell says, if re-elected in 2019, he would continue to push for “unprecedented” infrastructure investment across the territory, the construction of more affordable housing and ramping up renewable energy projects.

Bagnell served as an MP from 2000 to 2011. He was re-elected in the 2015 federal election.

“Our plan to grow the economy is working, and Yukon is experiencing the lowest unemployment in the country. I am very happy with the work being done to improve the lives of all Yukoners and I want it to continue,” says the press release.

Contact Julien Gignac julien.gignac@yukon-news.com

Previous story
A phone company wants to provide free inmate calls
Next story
Yukon health insurance unit requested too much medical info to process doctor’s bill, IPC finds

Just Posted

Yukon health insurance unit requested too much medical info to process doctor’s bill, IPC finds

The Department of Health and Social Services overreached by asking for a patient’s clinical record

MP Larry Bagnell to vie for re-election

The announcement was made on Dec. 14

Contractor says YG bonding policy prevents small companies from building school portable

The Department of Highways and Public Works confirmed bonding is required for the project

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World

Number of opioid deaths in the Yukon increases to 18

The news out came during a Dec. 13 panel discussion on the crisis

Commentary: Know your rights: Changes to Canada’s criminal driving laws are coming

Bill C-46 is bringing with it some new laws starting Dec. 18

Santa makes an appearance on Main Street

This weekend was Whitehorse’s Santa Claus Parade

Reservoir Dogs Tournament turns traditional squash on its ear

Mr. Black takes home the grand prize

Toonie Tournament returns to help the Whitehorse Food Bank

“I’ve got kids running up to see which team is bringing in the most money.”

History Hunter: The misfortune of ‘Hard Luck’ Harper

The story of “The Father of the Yukon,” Arthur Harper

Yukonomist: Back to the future on Arctic oil and gas development in Alaska and Russia

Senator Ted Stevens wore Incredible Hulk ties when pushing ANWR to show everyone how serious he was

Editorial: It’s time for tempers to chill over the ‘cool bus’

It is reasonable to expect there to be some rules around this service

Learning Indigenous languages means knowing the history that threatened them: director of Yukon Native Language Centre

The YNLC offers a language revitalization course

Most Read