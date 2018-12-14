MP Larry Bagnell to vie for re-election

Crystal Schick/Yukon News file Yukon MP Larry Bagnell, photographed in Whitehorse on July 25, is being criticized for not voting on gun control amendments that passed the House of Commons this week. Crystal Schick/Yukon News file Yukon MP Larry Bagnell, photographed in Whitehorse on July 25.

Larry Bagnell has thrown his hat into the re-election ring.

The official nomination announcement came on Dec. 14.

“Over the last year I have spoken to thousands of Yukoners and the message is clear: the Yukon has never been stronger. That is why after much deliberation and encouragement from Yukoners I have decided to seek re-election in 2019,” a press release from his office says.

Bagnell says, if re-elected in 2019, he would continue to push for “unprecedented” infrastructure investment across the territory, the construction of more affordable housing and ramping up renewable energy projects.

Bagnell served as an MP from 2000 to 2011. He was re-elected in the 2015 federal election.

“Our plan to grow the economy is working, and Yukon is experiencing the lowest unemployment in the country. I am very happy with the work being done to improve the lives of all Yukoners and I want it to continue,” says the press release.

