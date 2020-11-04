Travis McDiarmid, 33, was found dead south of Haines Junction on the British Columbia side of the border on Sept. 29. The mother of the Whitehorse man is appealing for anyone who may have seen him in the days before his body was discovered to come forward. (Submitted)

Travis McDiarmid, 33, was found dead south of Haines Junction on the British Columbia side of the border on Sept. 29. The mother of the Whitehorse man is appealing for anyone who may have seen him in the days before his body was discovered to come forward. (Submitted)

Mother of Whitehorse man found dead in northern B.C. looking for answers

Travis McDiarmid, 33, was found dead on a trail south of Haines Junction in British Columbia

The mother of a Whitehorse man found dead in northern British Columbia this September is appealing for anyone who may have seen him in the days before his body was discovered to come forward.

Travis McDiarmid, 33, was found dead south of Haines Junction on the British Columbia side of the border Sept. 29.

The BC Coroners Service, with the assistance of Atlin RCMP, is investigating.

Officers from the Haines Junction RCMP detachment were the ones who located McDiarmid’s body, but the case is in Atlin RCMP’s jurisdiction since it was in British Columbia.

Authorities were unable to provide the News a more exact location of where McDiarmid was found, but his mother, Cheryl Munn, said in an interview Oct. 26 that police told her he was found on a trail about 1.7 kilometres from the trailhead. She did not know the name of the trail.

McDiarmid, according to Munn, had been hiking in the area with a friend, but at some point they had parted ways; his death certificate says he died on Sept. 26.

Munn, who lives in Nanaimo, B.C., said she was never contacted by authorities but was instead informed of her son’s death by one of his friends; she’s been trying to fill in the gaps about what happened ever since.

The BC Coroners Service declined to comment about any initial findings citing its ongoing investigation, but Munn said she was told by the coroner who performed McDiarmid’s autopsy that he likely died from hypothermia, although toxicology results are still pending.

Munn said she found that odd because McDiarmid was an experienced outdoorsman who spent a lot of time on the land and had camped in winter conditions before.

“He was very self-sufficient in the bush… That’s why I find it so hard to believe he died that way,” she said.

McDiarmid lived with addiction, Munn said, explaining that she was worried his case may be taken less seriously because of that. But even if nothing suspicious happened, she said she wanted to know if anyone had seen McDiarmid on the trail before he died, or had spoken to him about his plans before he left Whitehorse.

“I would be interested in seeing if anyone would come forward. Maybe if he was still alive later than Saturday, maybe somebody came across him on the trail … Maybe somebody would remember, ‘Oh yeah, I saw this big six-foot-two tattooed guy on the trail,’” she said.

“… I’m hoping the truth will come out, whatever that is, that’s how I honestly feel.”

Munn remembered her son as being “so kind,” a “voracious reader” who loved travelling and being in nature. He sat on Blood Ties Four Directions’ board of directors and also lived in the organization’s Steve Cardiff Tiny House Community in downtown Whitehorse.

Blood Ties executive director Brontë Renwick-Shields confirmed that McDiarmid was a member of the tiny home community but declined further comment, citing privacy issues.

McDiarmid had spoken to the News in March about living in the tiny home community, saying it had “opened doors” for him.

“It’s wonderful, running water, electricity,” he said at the time. “You don’t have to worry about your woodstove and can concentrate on other things in life like schooling.”

With files from Julien Gignac

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ontario court sets end date for Tulsequah Chief Mine receivership process
Next story
Four arrested on fentanyl charges after Crestview police raid

Just Posted

Two Yukon communities are still without access to banking offices after the territory transitioned the community banking contract from TD to CIBC last month. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Pelly Crossing and Carmacks left without community banking services due to staffing issues

Banking services back this week in Mayo

Dawson Mayor Wayne Potoroka stands for a portrait by the Yukon River. (Maura Forest/Yukon News file)
Dawson unable to negotiate deal on garbage pickup

Municipality scrambles to begin its own service

Travis McDiarmid, 33, was found dead south of Haines Junction on the British Columbia side of the border on Sept. 29. The mother of the Whitehorse man is appealing for anyone who may have seen him in the days before his body was discovered to come forward. (Submitted)
Mother of Whitehorse man found dead in northern B.C. looking for answers

Travis McDiarmid, 33, was found dead on a trail south of Haines Junction in British Columbia

Psychiatrists with Whitehorse’s Summit Heath Associates clinic have withdrawn their services from Whitehorse General Hospital after one of them was “brutally assaulted” by a patient in the secure medical unit last week. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Psychiatrists withdraw from Whitehorse General Hospital after patient assault

Psychiatrists with Whitehorse’s Summit Heath Associates clinic have withdrawn their services from… Continue reading

asdf
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Nov. 4, 2020

A house sits on the property at 1308 Centennial St., next to a new development at 1306 in Porter Creek on Nov. 3. The owner of the property wants to build an eight-unit development, thus requiring the zoning change from its current residential single detached zone to residential multiple housing. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Another multi-residential development proposed for Centennial Street

Zoning change comes forward

A person walks up the Black Street Stairs in Whitehorse on Oct. 5. The stairs will remain closed until Nov. 30. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Black Street stairs closure continues

The stairs at the end of Black Street that climb the clay… Continue reading

Four people are facing a number of charges after police executed search warrants in Whitehorse’s Crestview neighbourhood on Oct. 30. (Black Press file)
Four arrested on fentanyl charges after Crestview police raid

Four people are facing a number of charges, including possession of fentanyl… Continue reading

The Tulsequah Chief Mine site located 100 kilometres south of Atlin, B.C. An Ontario court case has picked an end date for the receivership process for Chieftain Metals, the beleaguered former owner of the Tulsequah Chief Mine. (Courtesy Chieftain Metals)
Ontario court sets end date for Tulsequah Chief Mine receivership process

The decision could influence the speed of cleanup

Catherine Constable, the city’s manager of legislative services, speaks at a council and management roundtable discussion Sept. 26, 2019. During an Oct. 29 meeting, Constable highlighted a number of potential changes to the City of Whitehorse procedures bylaw. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Work on City of Whitehorse procedures bylaw continues

Officials will look at procedures for other municipalities

Premier Sandy Silver, left, and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley at a COVID-19 press conference in Whitehorse on Aug. 26. Hanley said the source of the outbreak in Watson Lake may not ever be found, but contact tracing in the community continues. (Alistair Maitland Photography)
New Whitehorse COVID-19 case is unrelated to Watson Lake cluster, officials say

Chief medical officer of health says avoid indoor Halloween parties, monitor for symptoms

Joel Krahn/Yukon News file Whitehorse City Hall.
Whitehorse city council, briefly

Updates on matters before city council on Oct. 26

An online fundraising campaign in support of the six-year-old boy, Edgar Colby, who was hit by a car on Range Road Oct. 25 has raised more than $62,000 in a day. (Submitted)
GoFundMe for Whitehorse boy hit by car on Range Road raises more than $62k in a day

The boy’s aunt says the family is “very grateful” for the support they’ve received from the community

Most Read