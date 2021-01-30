Mike Thomas/Yukon News file Five Yukon filmmaking teams are now able to move forward with projects thanks to grant funding.

More than $40,000 awarded in filmmaking grants

Five Yukon filmmaking teams are now able to move forward with projects thanks to grant funding.

Ia Greer was awarded $20,000 by the Yukon government and the The Harold Greenberg Fund to support the production of her animated short, Snow.

“We are pleased to partner with The Harold Greenberg Fund for the second year running in support of Yukon writers, directors and producers,” said Ranj Pillai, economic development minister, in a press release. “This tremendous initiative gives northern filmmakers a boost and helps advance our media industry.”

The fund is awarded to one filmmaking team from each of the three territories and includes production support and advice.

Four more filmmakers received funding through the Yukon Filmmakers Fund.

Jackleg Films Inc., Michael Khan, TSU North Inc., and Yasmine Renaud and Justine Hobbs were awarded a combined total of $21,000.

The filmmakers fund has two intakes per year, June 1 and Dec. 1, and supplies up to $8,000 per applicant. This year’s winner’s films will cover a range of genres including documentaries, drama and horror.

“This funding is vital to supporting Yukon filmmakers and building our capacity as a film-friendly jurisdiction with all the knowledge and skills needed to complete productions,” added Pillai in a separate press release. “I’m pleased to see Yukoners advancing their projects despite the overwhelming challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Contact Crystal Schick at crystal.schick@yukon-news.com

Film industry

More than $40,000 awarded in filmmaking grants
