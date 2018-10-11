Minto mining operations to shut down after sale falls through

Capstone is putting the mine in care and maintenance after sale to Pembridge Resources fell through

Minto mine is now being put into care and maintenance. Mining operations to cease “imminently,” according to a press release.

Capstone Mining Corp. will be stopping operations at its Minto mine “imminently” after a deal fell through to sell the property to a U.K.-based company.

Capstone made the announcement in a press release Oct. 11.

About 200 employees and contractors will be affected.

Earlier this year, Capstone had struck a deal with Pembridge Resources to to buy Minto, the Yukon’s only active hard rock mine, for US$37.5 million and 9.9 per cent of Pembridge’s shares.

However, according to the Oct. 11 press release, the sale was cancelled after Pembridge was “unsuccessful in completing the financing required to complete the transaction” due to “unfavourable equity market conditions.”

The mine is now being put into care and maintenance, the release says, with mining operations to cease “imminently” and milling operations to end in the “next few weeks” once the mine’s current ore stockpile is processed.

“The decision to put Minto on care and maintenance while we seek alternatives is to preserve and maximize its value,” Capstone President and Chief Executive Officer Darren Pylot said in the press release. “The team will ensure Minto can be restarted efficiently and safely once the copper and equity markets improve. Minto has been an important part of Capstone’s history and we thank the team at Minto for their commitment and dedication.”

A “core team” of employees will remain at Minto to “oversee the site and meet environmental monitoring and legal obligations” while it’s in the care-and-maintenance phase.

Capstone is estimating that it will cost about US$5 million in both 2018 and 2019 to put the Minto mine into care and maintenance, and under US$4 million for every year after that. The company is also “continuing to explore value maximizing alternatives, including discussions with Pembridge and other potentially interested parties.”

More to come.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com