Millenium Trail reopening in Whitehorse

The Millenium Trail along Robert Service Way reopened on June 24, according to city officials.

The closed section of Sixth Avenue between Jeckell and Drury streets will also reopen. Parking in that area will still not be permitted at this time.

The downtown escarpment remains closed. The city says it will not reopen before July 1.

“The City and its geotechnical team continue to monitor the entire escarpment,” said a new release issued June 23.

Anyone who witnesses a landslide should report it to the city’s trouble line at 867-667-2111.

These sections of the city have been closed for several weeks due to landslides and landslide risk on the downtown escarpment.

Robert Service Way reopened on June 16 after a seven-week closure following a landslide on April 30.

According to city officials, landslide spending has hit $1.2 million so far this year.

Contact Gabrielle Plonka at gabrielle.plonka@yukon-news.com