Miles Canyon cliff jumpers rescued

Police officers, firefighters and bystanders had to rescue a pair of cliff jumpers near Miles Canyon on July 5.

Shortly after 8 p.m. the Whitehorse RCMP received 911 calls saying that a woman had been swept down the Yukon River after jumping off the cliffs at Miles Canyon with friends. A man who jumped in attempting to rescue her was also reported clinging to the cliffs.

According the Whitehorse RCMP, their boat was deployed but before they arrived the woman was given a life jacket and then picked up by a civilian boat. The Whitehorse Fire Department also deployed a helicopter to assist with the search.

The police boat arrived and was able to reach the man clinging to the rocks north of the suspension bridge, bringing him on the board.

“Whitehorse RCMP wishes to thank all citizens who assisted the female at Schwatka Lake and Whitehorse Fire Department for their response,” a police statement reads.

“Whitehorse RCMP also wishes to remind all Yukoners that the swift water and high water conditions currently in the Whitehorse area continues to be a risk to those participating in water activities. The Miles Canyon area is extremely fast water and provides danger to anyone entering the water.”

