Mayor steps back as territorial election gets underway

Coun. Jan Stick will take on mayor duties until April 13

Mayor Dan Curtis listens to a councillor on the phone during a city council meeting in Whitehorse on April 14, 2020. Curtis is stepping back from his mayoral duties while he runs in the territorial election. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Whitehorse councillor Jan Stick is taking on mayoral duties during the territorial election as Mayor Dan Curtis seeks a seat in the legislature.

The City of Whitehorse made the announcement in a short statement March 16.

“Please be advised that Councillor Jan Stick, as Deputy Mayor, will assume the Mayor’s role until April 13th, 2021,” the statement reads.

“Mayor Dan Curtis will be stepping back from his formal duties during this period.”

Curtis also noted his plans to step back from his mayoral role on social media. In a March 16 post on Facebook, he said he wanted to be clear about it.

“To make things completely clear the deputy mayor Jan Stick has taken over the mayoral role during the election period,” his Facebook post reads. “I will not be receiving pay during this time. If I am unsuccessful in my candidacy for downtown centre I will remain as mayor until the fall election. I will not be running again as mayor.”

The municipal election is set for Oct. 21.

Curtis was not present at council’s March 15 meeting, with Stick chairing the meeting.

He announced his plans to run under the Liberal banner in the next territorial election in January, securing the nomination for the Whitehorse Centre riding.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Election 2021