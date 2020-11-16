The City of Whitehorse announced that, as of Nov. 16, masks are mandatory when entering or in any spectator or concourse areas of the two facilities. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

The City of Whitehorse announced that, as of Nov. 16, masks are mandatory when entering or in any spectator or concourse areas of the two facilities. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Masks now mandatory at the CGC, Takhini Arena

Heading to the Canada Games Centre or Takhini Arena to play hockey or watch a game or two? Maybe get in a workout?

Take a mask.

The City of Whitehorse announced that, as of Nov. 16, masks are mandatory when entering or in any spectator or concourse areas of the two facilities.

Masks may be removed when patrons go the CGC’s wellness centre, field house, flexihall, aquatic centre and any of the ice surfaces at the two facilities.

Masks must be put back on after leaving those areas.

In a Nov. 13 statement announcing the change, City of Whitehorse officials said the decision aligns with direction from the Chief Medical Officer of Health in making masks mandatory in school common areas outside of classrooms.

“We want to ensure that we are doing our part to help further minimize the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Mayor Dan Curtis. “By working together and taking these steps, we can keep each other safe.”

Asked if there were other buildings the city had considered in making masks mandatory, city spokesperson Myles Dolphin said the two recreation facilities were chosen for mandatory masks at this time because they tend to see a large number of patrons in close proximity to each other.

That said, city staff are continuing to monitor the territory’s COVID-19 situation and changes could be made in the future.

“Should the situation worsen, the city may extend that requirement to other city facilities such as city hall or the Municipal Services Building, as well as transit,” Dolphin wrote in a Nov. 16 email. “If that happens we will notify the public immediately.”

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

CoronavirusWhitehorse

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP investigating after break-in and robbery at Dawson City Humane Society

Just Posted

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) in Whitehorse on Nov. 12. TD is the third Canadian bank that has decided not to fund development in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR). (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Yukon government opposes seismic testing in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge

A third bank, TD Canada, has pulled out of funding in the area

City of Whitehorse city council meeting in Whitehorse on Oct. 5. As the City of Whitehorse moves closer to signing a two-year lease on a townhouse to help house new city staff when they arrive in town, a local landlord has been left wondering about the city’s process when it comes to renting out housing. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Proposed lease raises questions about process

Local landlord takes issue with city’s response time to his letter

The son of Charabelle Silverfox, Zyrcye Menzi, stares out the window at his home while his father, Calvin Menzi, brushes the hair from his face on Oct. 20. Zyryce has not been able to touch his mother since March. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Mother at Whitehorse Correctional Centre unable to hold infant since March due to COVID-19 measures

Charabelle Silverfox was still breastfeeding her son when the jail suspended personal visits.

asdf
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Nov. 13, 2020

Yukonomist Keith Halliday
Yukonomist: Left hands and right hands in government

There’s an old cliché that government left hands don’t know what government… Continue reading

The City of Whitehorse announced that, as of Nov. 16, masks are mandatory when entering or in any spectator or concourse areas of the two facilities. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Masks now mandatory at the CGC, Takhini Arena

Heading to the Canada Games Centre or Takhini Arena to play hockey… Continue reading

RCMP are investigating after a break-in and robbery at the Dawson City Humane Society that occurred sometime between the night of Nov. 10 and the morning of Nov. 11. (Black Press file)
RCMP investigating after break-in and robbery at Dawson City Humane Society

No animals were harmed, but hundreds of dollars were stolen

A house sits on the property at 1308 Centennial St., next to a new development at 1306 in Porter Creek in Whitehorse on Nov. 3. A public hearing will be held Nov. 23 on the proposed rezoning of 1308 Centennial St. from residential single zone to muli-residential zone. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Public hearing set on proposed rezoning

Change for 1308 Centennial St. passes first reading

Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Tourism and Culture Minister Jeanie McLean speaks during legislative assembly in Whitehorse on Nov. 27, 2017. The Yukon government has doubled this year’s budget to purchase work for the Yukon Permanent Art Collection. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
YG doubles funding for permanent art collection acquisitions

The Yukon government has doubled this year’s budget to purchase work for… Continue reading

Five community projects in the Yukon have collectively received $33,700 from the Culture Quest fund, which is administered through The Klondike Institute of Arts and Culture. (Maura Forrest/Yukon News file)
September Culture Quest recipients announced

Five community projects in the Yukon have collectively received $33,700 from the… Continue reading

Assembly of First Nations Yukon regional chief Kluane Adamek, centre, speaks at a press conference on February 6, 2020. AFN is seeking nominations for the Yukon Regional Leadership Awards to be presented in January. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Nominations sought for leadership awards

As the Assembly of First Nations Yukon Region gets set for its… Continue reading

The president of the Yukon Medical Association says he hopes the association, physicians and Whitehorse General Hospital can work together on short- and long-term solutions after a psychiatrist was assaulted by a patient last month. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Long-term solutions needed after assault on psychiatrist at Whitehorse hospital, YMA president says

Important not to further stigmatize people living with mental health issues, YMA president says

Most Read