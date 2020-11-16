Masks now mandatory at the CGC, Takhini Arena

The City of Whitehorse announced that, as of Nov. 16, masks are mandatory when entering or in any spectator or concourse areas of the two facilities. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Heading to the Canada Games Centre or Takhini Arena to play hockey or watch a game or two? Maybe get in a workout?

Take a mask.

The City of Whitehorse announced that, as of Nov. 16, masks are mandatory when entering or in any spectator or concourse areas of the two facilities.

Masks may be removed when patrons go the CGC’s wellness centre, field house, flexihall, aquatic centre and any of the ice surfaces at the two facilities.

Masks must be put back on after leaving those areas.

In a Nov. 13 statement announcing the change, City of Whitehorse officials said the decision aligns with direction from the Chief Medical Officer of Health in making masks mandatory in school common areas outside of classrooms.

“We want to ensure that we are doing our part to help further minimize the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Mayor Dan Curtis. “By working together and taking these steps, we can keep each other safe.”

Asked if there were other buildings the city had considered in making masks mandatory, city spokesperson Myles Dolphin said the two recreation facilities were chosen for mandatory masks at this time because they tend to see a large number of patrons in close proximity to each other.

That said, city staff are continuing to monitor the territory’s COVID-19 situation and changes could be made in the future.

“Should the situation worsen, the city may extend that requirement to other city facilities such as city hall or the Municipal Services Building, as well as transit,” Dolphin wrote in a Nov. 16 email. “If that happens we will notify the public immediately.”

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

CoronavirusWhitehorse