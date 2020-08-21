Man wanted in Manitoba murder arrested in Whitehorse

Nicholas Ryan-McKinnon, 23, was arrested on Aug. 19 and will be returned to Manitoba

A man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant in relation to a murder investigation in Manitoba was arrested in Whitehorse Aug. 19. (Black Press file)

A man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant in relation to a murder investigation in Manitoba was arrested in Whitehorse Aug. 19.

Whitehorse RCMP Major Crimes Unit and Crime Reduction Unit arrested Nicholas Ryan-McKinnon around 1:40 p.m., Yukon RCMP said in a press release Aug. 21, along with two other men who were allegedly helping him evade police.

Ryan-McKinnon, a 23-year-old originally from British Columbia, is facing charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault in relation to a stabbing that took place in Dauphin, Man., on Aug. 15 that left a 32-year-old man dead and an 18-year-old man injured.

Whitehorse RCMP began working with Manitoba RCMP Major Crime Services after learning that Ryan-McKinnon had fled Manitoba and was heading to Whitehorse.

Manitoba RCMP said in a separate press release that work is underway to return him to the province.

Meanwhile, Lorne Free Ryan-McKinnon, 22, and Dalton James Prasloski, 20, are both facing charges related to allegedly helping Nicholas dodge police.

Lorne Free was charged with four counts of failing to comply with a release order and one count of obstructing a peace officer and is scheduled to appear in court next on Aug. 25.

Prasloski was charged with failing to comply with release order and driving while disqualified. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 2.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse RCMP