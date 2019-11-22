Man dead after vehicle strikes him at downtown Whitehorse crosswalk

Police were called to the scene on Second Avenue at Elliott Street around noon on Nov. 21.

RCMP photograph police markers at the intersection of Second Avenue and Elliott Street where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around noon on Nov. 21. A 48-year-old man from Whitehorse was transported to hospital where he died. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

A 48-year-old man is dead after being struck by a pick-up truck at a crosswalk in downtown Whitehorse on Nov. 21.

Yukon RCMP and the Yukon Coroner’s Service confirmed the fatality in press releases Nov. 22.

According to police, Whitehorse RCMP and Yukon RCMP Traffic Services were called to the scene of a collision on Second Avenue at Elliott Street around noon.

The man was crossing Second Avenue at a marked crosswalk in the uncontrolled intersection when a southbound truck failed to stop and struck him.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:24 p.m.

The Yukon Coroner’s Service has identified him as Merle Gorgichuk.

The driver and passenger in the pick-up were not injured.

Police closed Second Avenue’s southbound lane between Main and Lambert Streets for approximately five hours as investigators gathered evidence at the scene.

The RCMP and coroner are continuing to investigate.

