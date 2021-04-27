Man dead after bulldozing accident at mine site near Dawson City

Richard Matthew “Red” Cull died after losing control of a D-10N Caterpillar bulldozer and falling down an embankment last Friday.

The Yukon Coroner’s Service, Dawson City RCMP, and Yukon Worker’s Compensation Health and Safety Board’s Occupational Health and Safety Branch were notified of a death at the Stuart Placer Ltd. placer mine April 23. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News file)

The Yukon’s Coroner’s Service, Dawson City RCMP, and Yukon Worker’s Compensation Health and Safety Board have announced a workplace fatality near Dawson City.

The incident occured at a placer mine shortly after 12:45 p.m. on April 23.

Richard Matthew “Red” Cull, 41, a seasoned heavy duty operator, was identified as the deceased.

The death occurred near Black Hill Creek – approximately 73 kilometres from Dawson City at Stuart Placer Ltd.

Cull was driving a D-10N Caterpillar bulldozer when they lost control of the vehicle while navigating a patch of black ice on the Black Hills Creek Road en route to camp.

The bulldozer slid off the road onto a steep embankment, rolling over. Travelling in reverse, the vehicle slid 250 feet. It then slid down a second embankment, travelling a further 450 feet before coming to a stop.

Cull was found deceased in the cab of the vehicle where it had stopped.

The Yukon’s Coroner’s Service continues its investigation with the assistance of the Dawson RCMP and the compensation board.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Cull and the placer mining community,” said a press release issued April 27.

