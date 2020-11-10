Education Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Hanley speak at a Yukon government press conference on June 9 in Whitehorse. (Alistair Maitland Photography)

Education Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Hanley speak at a Yukon government press conference on June 9 in Whitehorse. (Alistair Maitland Photography)

MAD theatre program returns to Wood Street space

Hanley also cautioned travellers to observe new B.C. restrictions

High school students in the Music, Arts and Drama (MAD) experiential learning program will be returned to their space in the Wood Street School.

Earlier this year the program was moved to Porter Creek Secondary School in order to allow room for other classes during the COVID-19 pandemic. A petition, with over 400 signatures, was created to protest the move.

“The MAD program can move back to the black box theatre at the Wood Street Centre as soon as possible and for the remainder of the school year,” said Education Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee at a COVID-19 update on Nov. 10.

The theatre space at Wood Street is a custom-designed facility — with a 150 seat black box theatre with state of the art sound and light, space for costume and set design, storage and an isolated environment that allows the program to become a tight-knit community, according to the students.

The government has also obtained three new school buses, which are currently being inspected and are expected to be on the road soon.

McPhee said despite calls from some parents and students, the department has determined that returning all high school students to full-time classes won’t be possible for the remainder of the school year. McPhee emphasized that it is a question of space rather than funding.

“This is simply not feasible,” McPhee said, acknowledging that some students are struggling and additional supports have been made available.

For other Whitehorse students, Yukon’s chief medical officer Dr. Brendan Hanley said protocols in schools are changing.

Physical distancing of only one metre will be required, rather than the previous two metres, and masks will now be mandatory in shared spaces that include cafeterias, libraries and corridors, among other common spaces shared in school.

“The priority is still providing the students and teachers with the resources they need to succeed,” Hanley said.

Hanley also noted that public health advice has recently changed in British Columbia. While the travel bubble remains operational, he said Yukoners should exercise caution, particularly in metro Vancouver.

“For those traveling you must be aware and ready to follow the new and the newly implemented guidelines,” Hanley said.

“Although we are in a bubble with B.C., we have to recognize that the risk of exposure to COVID while traveling to the lower mainland is higher than it was during the summer months. While the interior and the island remain relatively unaffected, traveling to the Vancouver area will require extra caution,” Hanley said.

He emphasized that the new rules may change travel plans, including attendance at weddings and funerals. Travellers – including those meeting family for Christmas within the bubble – should practise the safe six and consider voluntary quarantines when possible.

A 14-day quarantine is still required for those travelling outside the Yukon travel bubble.

Hanley encouraged Yukoners to ask if this holiday season is the right time for travel, or whether visits can be put off to spring or summer.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

CoronavirustravelYukon Department of Education

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Poor fall chum year make river piracy impact on Klaune salmon hard to tease out

Just Posted

Education Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Hanley speak at a Yukon government press conference on June 9 in Whitehorse. (Alistair Maitland Photography)
MAD theatre program returns to Wood Street space

Hanley also cautioned travellers to observe new B.C. restrictions

Crystal Schick/Yukon News Several hundred people showed up for the Remembrance Day ceremony at the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse on Nov. 11, 2018.
Whitehorse Remembrance Day ceremony will be broadcast live

Despite lack of in-person ceremony this year, still lots of ways to pay tribute

asdf
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Nov. 11, 2020

In lieu of drop-in dinner service at the Whitehorse Emergency Shelter, meals are now being prepared at the Coast High Country Inn and served from the Family Hotel at 314 Ray St. (Yukon News file)
Shelter dinner service transitioned to bagged meals at the Family Hotel

“It did become clear that there was a continued need outside of our shelter guests.”

Premier Sandy Silver during a COVID-19 press conference in Whitehorse on March 27. Silver said recently that he doesn’t support allowing Alaskan snowbirds to pass through the territory on their way to the southern states. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukon premier says Alaskan snowbird travel is ‘non essential’

Alaska officials have asked the Prime Minister to expand exemptions to those wintering in the south

Hikers walk along a riverbed near the Slim’s River (Ä’äy Chù) West trail in Kluane National Park on July 22. The river suddenly dried to a trickle four years ago after the receding of the Kaskawulsh glacier, which has affected the Yukon River chum salmon numbers. (Jackie Hong/Yukon News file)
Poor fall chum year make river piracy impact on Klaune salmon hard to tease out

This year was the first the bulk of the run consisted of fish hatched following 2016 river piracy

asdf
Today’s mailbox: Time changes and valuing nurses

Letters to the editor published Nov. 6, 2020

Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Yukon News file Three new COVID-19 related charges were laid under the Civil Emergency Measures Act last week.
New charges laid for individuals who visited restaurants, failed to self-isolate

All three people were charged $575

A portion of a creek that flows near the Faro mine site has been realigned in an effort to prevent further contamination of the water. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Creek realigned as part of Faro mine cleanup

A portion of a creek that flows near the Faro mine site… Continue reading

City of Whitehorse councillors are considering approving a two-year lease at 177 Olive May Way in Whitehorse, which will be used for incoming city employees. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
City may rent Whistle Bend townhouse

Would be used by incoming staff

asdf
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Nov. 6, 2020

A house sits on the property at 1308 Centennial St., next to a new development at 1306 in Porter Creek on Nov. 3. The owner of the property wants to build an eight-unit development, thus requiring the zoning change from its current residential single detached zone to residential multiple housing. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Another multi-residential development proposed for Centennial Street

Zoning change comes forward

Most Read