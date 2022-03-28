Lynda Dickson suddenly resigns from C/TFN council

The Carcross/Tagish First Nation is announcing the sudden resignation of the leader of its executive council.

A March 27 notice from the First Nation states that on March 25, the executive council received a written notice of resignation from Lynda Dickson who was elected to a four-year term as Khà Shâde Héni in June 2020.

It states that at the scheduled C/TFN General Council meeting held March 26 and 27, the council accepted the resignation and thanked her for her service to the First Nation.

“Pursuant to the C/TFN Constitution, a by-election is required to fill the vacancy left by the resignation. The Executive Council has been directed to coordinate a by-election pursuant to the C/TFN Election Code as soon as possible,” the notice reads.

“C/TFN reiterates the General Council’s thanks to Khà Shâde Héni Dickson and her service to the Carcross/Tagish First Nation people.”

C/TFN’s website describes the Khà Shâde Héni (KSH) as the link between the First Nation’s governing councils and the administrative side of its government. The KSH’s role is to inform the directors of government departments how the governing councils want the administration run. They also keep the councils informed on goings on within the administration.

